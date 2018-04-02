Tyre killers installed illegally and a threat to safety, to be removed immediately, says police

Remember the tyre killers from Pune we recently reported about, turns out they were installed by Amanora Township and are now required by the police to be taken down. The township's strategy included these tyre killers which were meant to discourage anyone who chose to drive or ride on the wrong side of the road. While initially, the tyre killers gathered appreciation, the traffic police have issued a notice to remove them with immediate effect. The area around Amanora Pearson School faced a lot of congestion every afternoon, hence the spikes were put up deter wring side drivers.

Guards had been stationed around these tyre killers to prevent mishaps, and a lot of people had praised the method, including the traffic police. The Amanora Township apparently invested Rs 1.5 lakh on the tyre killers.

While the tyre killers may have helped to reduce the congestion during school rush, but the fact remains that the tyre killer spikes were installed without the permission of the authorities.

Hadapsar traffic unit wrote to Amanora Township on March 31 to remove the tyre killers immediately, stating that the spikes cannot be put on a public road without a permit from a government agency, adding that the spikes could also cause an accident.

The spikes we've seen in the pictures are sharp and even if they don't cause an accident, if someone just trips over them or falls over them, the results can be catastrophic.

Having seen townships hustling for finding ways to curb people driving on the wrong side indicates to how grave a problem this is. In essence, it shouldn't be sharp obstacles that deter these fools to drive on the wrong side but some civic sense that comes from within them.