TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V with EFI launched in India at a price of Rs 1.07 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 200 with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) technology in India at a price of Rs 1.07 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is available for sale in select cities in two colour options Pearl White and Matte Yellow. According to the company, the Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology in the TVS Apache RTR 200 ensures better drivability, faster throttle response, reduction in emission levels and increased performance. Besides this, the Apache 200 Fi gets a ‘Royal-Crown Fly Screen’ at the front.

Powering the new TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is the same 200 cc engine that produces 19 hp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.1 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motorcycle has a top speed of 129 kmph and does 0 to 60 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

The two-wheeler manufacturer is also testing the more powerful version of the Apache, the Apache RR 310S, that has been caught testing multiple time on Indian roads. The Apache RR 310S is powered by a 313 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that develops 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is expected to deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl. This is the same engine that will also power the upcoming BMW G310R that is expected to be launched by 2018.

The Apache RR 301S will receive upside down forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear, disc brakes at both ends as well as ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The motorcycle will also feature a vertically placed multi-information instrument cluster with white backlight, similar to the Apache RTR 200 4V. A twin headlamp cluster with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and LED tail lamp will also be equipped on the Apache RR 310S.

Also Read: Top Two-Wheeler Exporters: Bajaj, TVS, Yamaha ride high on exports from India

Expected to be priced around Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, the TVS Apache RR 310S will compete with the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3.