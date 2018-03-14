Toyota Yaris set for India launch in May 2018: All you need to know about the newest rival of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Toyota Yaris sedan is all set to be launched in India in the month of May 2018. The upcoming Toyota Yaris will make its entry into a very competitive segment that already has the presence of some worthy contenders. The Toyota Yaris was showcased in India for the first time at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The new Toyota Yaris will primarily challenge the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India. The car will be manufactured at the company's production facility at Bengaluru. The Yaris is expected to be priced competitively so that it challenges its rivals more confidently. Toyota Yaris will be launched in India with a petrol engine. The 1.5-litre dual VVTi motor will come mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT gearbox. For now, Toyota has ruled out the possibility of bringing the diesel version of the car to India.

The upcoming Toyota Yaris offers multiple segment first features that give it an edge over its competition. For instance, the car will come with seven airbags including curtain and knee airbags as well. Besides, the car offers features like gesture control, steering mounted controls, parking sensors at the front and tyre pressure monitoring system. There are also paddle shifters on the CVT model.

The steering wheel on the Toyota Yaris is height adjustable. There are faux leather seats on offer that give a premum feel to the cabin. There is an ample of space inside the cabin and offering generous space is one the prime motives by Toyota while designing the car. The car runs on 15-inch alloy wheels and the generous wheelbase further claims a roomy cabin.

Speaking of exteriors now, the new Toyota Yaris get LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) that have been fitted in the bumper. The rear end of the car gets LED tail lamps too that look sharp and appealing. More details on the new Toyota Yaris to be unwrapped in the coming days!