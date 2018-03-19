Toyota Yaris bookings to open in April: But here’s how you can book the Honda City rival now

The all-new Toyota Yaris is set to be launched in India in the month of May 2018. Selected dealers in Delhi NCR and Gurugram have unofficially started accepting bookings for the mid-size sedan. However, bookings for the Toyota Yaris will officially commence in the month of April 2018 and hence, most dealerships will start taking bookings in the same month only. The new Toyota Yaris was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018. The sedan will challenge the likes of some popular players like Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. The new Toyota Yaris will come powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission system. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 108 bhp. The manufacturer will not offer a diesel option with the car initially but it might be offered at a later stage. The India-bound Toyota Yaris will come with some interesting features that will surely give it an edge over its competition. To start with, the car features a gesture control for the touchscreen infotainment system. The Yaris will also come with a front parking sensor, roof mounted air conditioning vents and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Watch our first look video of Toyota Yaris from Auto Expo 2018 here:

In terms of safety, the new Toyota Yaris will get seven airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) and ESC (Electronic Stability Control). The car will also come with hill start assist and will have disc brakes on all four wheels to deliver a decent stopping power.

The new Toyota Yaris will be manufactured in India at the company's production facility in Bengaluru. All thanks to the increased localisation, the Yaris is expected to roll out with a competitive pricing. That said, one can expect the car to come with a price range of close to Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) to take on its rivals more confidently. More details on the new Toyota Yaris to be unwrapped in the coming days!