Toyota to showcase C-HR Hy-Power concept and new Land Cruiser at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show



Toyota is all set to showcase C-HR Hy-Power concept, a hybrid vehicle at the upcoming IAA Frankfurt Motor Show to be held on 12th September 2017. In addition, the manufacturer will showcase the Land Cruiser, Yaris GRMN, and the new Auris Touring Sport ''Freestyle''. There aren't much details available right now about the C-HR hybrid version, however, it has been designed by Toyota's European Design Centre (ED2) and is based on the TNGA(Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. The hybrid version is expected to get a 1.8-litre petrol hybrid powertrain that might produce a combined power of 168 hp and 305Nm of torque. Toyota revealed C-HR at the Los Angeles Motor Show and also at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The company first launched the C-HR in Japan, followed by its launch in the UK and in the Australian market. It is expected that Toyota might showcase the C-HR at the 2018 Auto Expo in India, which for the local market could be powered by a 2.0 litre, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 144 hp of maximum power. The engine will be mated to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox and a four-wheel drive system as well.

In addition, Toyota Motor Corp is also working on a new electric car that features a new type of battery, which claims an increase in driving range. The new electric car will be built on an all new platform and will use all solid state batteries that can be charged in 20 minutes. The solid-state batteries use solid electrolytes rather than liquid ones, making them safer than lithium-ion batteries currently in the market as they heat up lesser. It is expected that the company will launch the vehicle by 2022 in Japan.