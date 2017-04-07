Toyota to recall over 23,000 units of Corolla Altis in India over faulty Takata airbags

Toyota has announced a recall of around 2.9 million vehicles globally over faulty airbags supplied by Takata Corp. The car manufacturer is recalling about 23,157 units of Corolla Altis in India due to the same problem with the airbags. No other Toyota vehicles sold in the country will be affected as of now. Toyota is not the only brand to have announced such a recall. There have been a number of recalls by many auto manufacturers in the past few months owing to a fault in Takata airbags.

The fault in the Takata airbags is with the inflators which comprise ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound, that is said to be unsafe if used without a drying agent. If it is exposed to heat for a long time, it may explode or deploy causing a death or injury. Around 16 deaths have been reported in the United States due to a sudden explosion of the airbag.

The company will notify all owners of the Corolla Altis units that were manufactured between January 2010 and December 2012. The defective airbag inflator will be replaced by the company free of cost at its service facilities.

Besides Toyota, other car manufacturers such as BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Subaru also use Takata airbags in their vehicles and have reported similar concerns in the recent past. Honda recalled around 41,580 units of Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India due to faulty airbags in January this year.

Also Read: Toyota to recall 2.9 million vehicles over faulty Takata airbags

Toyota has issued a recall for the Corolla Axio sedan and RAV4 SUV crossover in countries like Japan, China, Oceania and the Middle East. In the UK around 46,604 vehicles will be recalled, including Auris and Yaris that were produced between December 2002 and March 2004 & February 2007 and December 2012.