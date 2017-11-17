Toyota to launch electric cars in India; Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt

The electric car race in India has just become more interesting and now the Indian-arm of Japanese auto maker Toyota has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the company to start the feasibility study towards introduction of “Prius PHEV” and “Small EV Commuter” into Andhra Pradesh Government’s ambitious smart city project at Amaravathi. Currently Mahindra and Mahindra is the only electric car manufacturer in India and Tata Motors will soon be venturing into the electric space and Toyota has taken this opportunity to stay ahead in the electric car race in India.

In a statement Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The MOU is the commitment of Toyota and Govt. of AP to mutually work together to solve the grave issue of pollution ensuring smooth introduction of Plug-in Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in the state. This is in line with Toyota’s Environment Challenge 2050 to achieve zero CO2 emissions. Toyota globally believes that the electrification of vehicles is required to reduce CO2 emissions. Toyota has been a pioneer in the electrified vehicle space with the Prius which is the first mass produced electrified car 20 years ago.”

Akito Tachibana, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said “We would like to acknowledge the proactive support and cooperation extended by Govt of Andhra Pradesh in executing the feasibility study on introduction of Toyota’s electrified vehicles “Prius PHEV” and “Small EV Commuter” into AP Govt.’s ambitious smart city project at Amaravathi. Toyota sincerely appreciate Government’s ambitions to reduce the pressing issue of pollution in the country through electrification of vehicles. As a responsible auto manufacturer, we believe that we have a bigger role to play in the nation by addressing the problems of safety, energy security and emissions.

Globally, Toyota has sold over 11 million electric vehicles across the world and is now looking to venture into India and its first electric cars will role on the roads of Amravati.

File Photo: Toyota Prius Prime

Nara Lokesh, Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh said “Toyota is a Global leader in electrified vehicles. We are delighted to sign a MOU with Toyota to explore the feasibility of introduction of ‘Prius PHEV’ and “Small EV Commuter”. We look forward to this association to introduce Toyota’s world-class electrified vehicles in the Smart City Project at Amaravati. We are confident that this will help us in moving forward to realise our aim to establish a Clean and Green Eco-system.”

Government’s ambitious plan to electrify mobility in India with 2030 has seen state-run organizations like EESL procuring electric cars for government officials by giving the floating the largest order to procure electric vehicles which was bagged by both Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Mahindra has already started the deliveries of its e-Verito whereas we are yet to see the electric Tata Tigor yet. State governments have also taken this step of electrification seriously and this MoU between Toyota and AP government away from National Capital once gives us a larger picture of how big is electric vehicle market in India. Nissan Motor India too had bid for this tender to supply electric cars to the government and going forward we are sure to see more companies venturing into electric car space sooner.