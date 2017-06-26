Toyota Land Cruiser Prado facelift images leaked, unveileing in September

Toyota has been working on the Land Cruiser Prado facelift and finally, we have the leaked images of the upcoming car. The new generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is likely to be launched in 2018 in India and will get an updated exterior and interior. As per the images, the exterior of the 2018 Land Cruiser Prado will be equipped with a new front grille, updated headlamps and a front bumper with design language similar to that of the recently launched Toyota Fortuner in India. The side profile largely remains unchanged, but the rear will get revised rear bumper and tail lamps with chrome inserts. The cabin, on the other hand, will boast of black and silver embellished dashboard with a touchscreen display on the centre console that will be placed vertically.

It is expected that the facelift Prado is likely to get new safety equipment that will consist of automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assistance, automatic high beam lights and adaptive cruise control.

The new 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado facelift is expected to be powered by four engine options. The diesel variants will get the 2.8 litre and 3.0 litre engines in two states of tune, while the petrol versions will be powered by a 2.7 litre four-cylinder and a 3.5 litre V6 units.

The company will launch the Land Cruiser Prado facelift as a CBU (Completely Built-Up Unit) in the country in 2018,after its launch in Japan on 12th September, this year.

Image Source: instagram.com/hamad1two3