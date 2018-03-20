Top selling cars in India: Mahindra Bolero beats Maruti Celerio, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid to enter top 10 list

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the Indian passenger vehicles industry with six of its cars/SUV have made it to the top 10 selling vehicles in India in February 2018. Surprisingly, Maruti Suzuki Celerio sales have dropped which has allowed Mahindra Bolero to enter the top selling cars in India list. Mahindra Bolero sold a total of 8,001 units in the shorter month of February 2018 which is more than the sales of Tata Tiago (6691 units), Renault Kwid (6,074 units) and Maruti Suzuki Celerio (6,842 units).

Maruti Suzuki Alto continues to be India’s top-selling car by selling a total of 19,760 units in February 2018. Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift followed the leader by selling 17,784 and 17,291 units respectively. Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a domestic sales of 15,807 units and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R that sold a total of 14,029 units completed the top-5 most sold cars list in India for the month of February 2018. Maruti Suzuki Swift jumped 2 spots to become the third most sold car as against being fifth in February 2017.

Top Selling Passenger Vehicles in India - February 2018

Rank Model Name Units Sold (Feb 2018) 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 19,760 2 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 17,784 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,291 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 15,807 5 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 14,029 6 2018 Hyundai i20 13,378 7 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,620 8 Hyundai Grand i10 10,198 9 Hyundai Creta 9,278 10 Mahindra Bolero 8,001

Source: SIAM

Hyundai Grand i10 sales dipped by almost 20 per cent and registered a total sales of 10,198 units last month as against 12,862 units sold in the same month last year. This also saw Grand i10 losing the number four spot on ranking to eight. However, the new 2018 Hyundai i20 saw a boost in sales by almost 28 per cent by selling 13,378 units in February 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continued to enjoy the seventh rank on the chart by selling 11,620 units and Hyundai Creta is the second Utility Vehicle (UV) and third Hyundai product on the list that saw a total sales of 9,278 units. Mahindra Bolero is the third UV completing the top-10 most sold passenger vehicles in India last month.

Top selling cars in India further adds Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago, and Renault Kwid to the existing list.

Top Selling Cars in India - February 2018

Rank Model Name Units Sold (Feb 2018) 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 19,760 2 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 17,784 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,291 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 15,807 5 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 14,029 6 2018 Hyundai i20 13,378 7 Hyundai Grand i10 10,198 8 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 6,842 9 Tata Tiago 6,691 10 Renault Kwid 6,074

Source: SIAM

The Utility Vehicle space is dominated by the rise of SUVs with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leading the list followed by Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Innova (6,127 units) and the new Ford Ecosport (5,438 units) that recently got a new Titanium+ petrol variant.

Top selling Utility Vehicles (UVs, SUVs) in India

Rank Model Name Units Sold (Feb 2018) 1 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,620 2 Hyundai Creta 11,620 3 Mahindra Bolero 8,001 4 Toyota Innova Crysta 6,127 5 Ford Ecosport 5,438

Source: SIAM

The sale of Passenger Vehicles grew by 8.04 percent in April-February 2018 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle and Vans grew by 3.62 percent, 21.34 percent and 4.25 percent respectively in April-February 2018 over the same period last year.