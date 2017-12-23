Top cars and SUVs sold in India: Ford Ecosport back in SUVs list

Car sales in India hare spiking up month-on-month and also due to the low base effect in November 2016 saw the sales of cars & SUVs growing by 8.46 percent in the period April-November 2017 over the same period last year. In the month of November 2017, the passenger car sales rose up by 4.49 percent with a total sales of 181,395 units and SUVs sales grew up by over 44.65 percent by selling 77,824 units. Over all passenger vehicle registered a total of 275,417 units.

Passenger cars dominated by market leader Maruti Suzuki secured the top 5 spots and within the company Maruti Suzuki Baleno rose two spots to third place by selling 17,769 units last month as against 11,093 units sold in November 2016. Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai Elite i20 helped Hyundai Motor India to increase its market presence. Sales of Hyundai i20 over took the sales of Maruti Suzuki Celerio for the seventh spot by selling 10,236 units. Drop in the sales of Renault Kwid to 5,726 units in November 2017 from 7,847 units in November 2016 allowed Tata Tiago to overtake Renault Kwid. Tata Tiago registered a sale of 7,416 units last month.

Top Cars sold in India:

Sl.No Model Units sold in Nov 2017 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 24,166 2 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 18,540 3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 17,769 4 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 14,038 5 Maruti Suzuki Swift 13,337 6 Hyundai Grand i10 13,249 7 Hyundai Elite i20 10,236 8 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 8,437 9 Tata Tiago 7,416 10 Renault Kwid 5,726

Source: SIAM

The demand for SUVs have seen the hike of sales in UV space growing at almost 20 percent this financial year and SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta have dominated the in the SUV space and Toyota Innova Crysta is ruling the MPV space. 2017 Ford Ecosport re-entered the top-5 SUVs selling list after a long time by selling 5,474 units.

Top SUVs sold in India:

Sl.No SUV Model Units sold in Nov 2017 1 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 14,458 2 Hyundai Creta 8,528 3 Toyota Innova Crysta 6,673 4 Ford Ecosport 5,474 5 Mahindra Bolero 4,911

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues to be the most sold Utility Vehicle in India by selling 14,458 units last month. Cumulative Jeep Compass sales have crossed 10,000 units. Other fresh launches like Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Captur saw a total sale of 3,363 and 1,119 units respectively in the month of November 2017.