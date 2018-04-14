Top 5 fastest electric cars in the world: One makes 1888 hp, does 0-100 km/h in an eye-popping 1.8 seconds!

We do still talk about the fastest cars on the planet, bringing up the small matter of who beat the Bugatti Chiron. Nowadays though, we report on a new type of fast car, the electric one. Gone are the days when electric cars were looked down upon as slow and fussy. They're now faster and smarter than their traditional internal combustion cousins. In the beginning, electric cars like those of Tesla were only pitting themselves as at least being capable of working properly, but now the situation has come to where electric cars have proven themselves in terms of speed, especially because of that instantly available torque.

One of the main drawbacks of a petrol or a diesel engine is that revs need to be built up to a certain level for them to churn out the maximum torque and horsepower. This is why revving the car and changing the gear at the right time is essential is you need to go fast.

Hypercars like Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder use sophisticated and torquey electric motors to get around this problem. In electric cars though, torque is instantly available and there's no need to change gears. Here are the top five fastest electric supercars in the world:

5. Vanda Dendrobium

Singapore isn't exactly a name that comes to mind when it comes to exotic cars, but the Vanda Dendrobium is anything but regular and was developed by the F1 Williams team. It can accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in a ridiculous 2.7 seconds and the top speed figure is above 320 km/h. Rarer than a Ferrari, there will only be a few of Dendrobiums built - think in 10s and not 100s. And if you want one, all you have to do is pay at least one million British pounds.

4. Faraday Future FF 91

There were reports earlier that Faraday Future was nearing extinction before blossoming, but now it has the funding and has assured that it's here to stay. And that's great news because their first car the FF 91 has three electric motors that make 1050 hp and is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 2.39 seconds! The FF 91 also features torque vectoring and four-wheel steering to ensure it can corner hard. Range one full charge is said to be 480 km. You can book one now. And unlike other supercar or hypercar impracticality, the FF 91 will have proper boot space.

3. Nio EP9

Another Chinese company counting on the electric revolution, Nio EP9 uses in-wheel motors like the Rimac C_Two coming up in a second, except the power output is a lesser 1,341 hp, well comparatively. It has done the Nurburgring circuit in a blistering 6:45, and to have a better perspective - Lamborghini Huracan crossed the line after a massive seven seconds. It weighs less than a Porsche 918 Spyder at 17635 kg and is aerodynamically designed to generate more downforce than Formula 1 car, with an active rear spoiler. Numbers? 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, 0-198 km/h in 7.1 seconds and 0-298 km/h in 15.9 seconds.

2. Tesla Roadster

Tesla Model S put some really fast cars to shame on the drag strip, with the Ludacris Mode engaged. But the Tesla Roadster is even worse, worse, in this case, is better. It has one electric motor at the front and two at the back. Tesla hasn't revealed how much horsepower it makes but has claimed that will do 0-96 km/h 1.9 seconds, 0-160 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 400 km/h. The total range of one full charge has been claimed to be 992 km. And to make things more interesting, Elon Musk in a tweet said that the Roadster is not fast enough and that he'll roll out a faster one.

1. Rimac C_Two

Rimac Concept One was a quick car, to begin with, but shot to fame when Richard Hammond rolled it down a hill and it was burnt to a crisp. The new one though, the C_Two is a step ahead with its four in-wheel electric motors that make a combined power of 1888 hp and 2300 Nm of torque. Yep, that's an insane upgrade from the 1224 hp and 1600 Nm of the previous car. And the Rimac C_Two isn't based on the Concept One and has been developed from the ground up. Range between charges is 640 km and does 0-100 km/h in 1.85 seconds and a top speed of 413 km/h.