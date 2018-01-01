Top 5 cars & SUVs launching in January 2018: One of them is world’s fastest SUV

We have just stepped into 2018 and the gone-by year has been quite exciting in terms of car launches that took place in India. Due to this, the hopes from this year are on a high and to fulfill the same, manufacturers have planned some really interesting products. The Auto Expo 2018 will take place in the current year only, which simply translates to a good number of car launches and unveiling besides the showcasing of concept models. The first month of the year, January itself has multiple cars and SUVs launches line up and hence, 2018 will kick start in style. So, here is the list of all cars and SUVs that will land on Indian soil in January 2018. Interestingly, most of them are high-end luxury SUVs and one of them is the world's fastest production SUV that will make its global debut even just after 38 days of its world premiere. So, let's get started.

20th January

The Range Rover Velar is positioned in the company's line up just below the top end Sport series. Power to the Velar comes from a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. Besides, there is also a more powerful 3.0-litre diesel motor on offer that generates 296 hp of power and an impressive 700 Nm of torque. All these engines come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission system as standard. The prices for the new Range Rover Velar have been already announced officially and the figures start at Rs 78.83 lakh for the base model while reaching all the way till Rs 1.37 crore (ex-showroom) for the top end trim. The Range Rover Velar will launch on January 20.

18th January

Audi will be launching the next generation Q5 SUV in India on January 18. The car now features a bolder design and there are improvements to the engine as well. The 2018 Audi Q5 is based on the company's MLB Evo platform due to which the new model witnesses a significant weight reduction of 100 kg. Powering the SUV will likely be three engine options. The 2.0-litre Quattro ultra diesel has been updated to churn out 163 horses while the same engine will produce 190 hp in the higher spec model. Besides, there will also be 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor likely to be on offer with power output rated at 252 hp. The new Audi Q5 is expected to be launched at a price nearing Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will lock its horns with the recently launched Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3 and more.

11th January

Lamborghini Urus will be launched in India on 11th January and it is claimed to be the world's fastest production SUV. It is good to see that Lamborghini has decided to bring the much-hyped Urus to India just after 38 days of its global debut. The Lamborghini Urus sources its power from a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. The engine is good for producing 621 hp of maximum power along with 850 Nm of peak torque. The Lamborghini Urus is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom). The first lot of cars has already sold out even before the official launch and if you book the car now, you will get it in the year 2019 only.

15th January

Lexus is all set to launch its LS 500h flagship sedan in the country on January 15. The car draws its power from a 3.5-litre V6 engine that is coupled with two electric motors resulting in a combined power output of 350 hp. The engine is mated to a 10-speed autobox that helps the LS 500h sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds. The new Lexus LS 500h is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) and it will challenge the likes of Mercedes Benz S-Class, BMW 7-series and the new generation Audi A8 L.

January 2018

Datsun will initiate the proceedings for 2018 with the launch of the automatic version of its redi-GO hatchback. On the design front and features, there will be absolutely no changes. The AMT will be offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine option that is good for 67 hp of power and 91 Nm of torque. The new Datsun redi-GO will hopefully be Rs 30,000 more expensive than the existing manual version that is currently priced in India at Rs 2.41 lakh for the base model with the top end demanding Rs 3.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

While Maruti will launch the much-awaited 2018 edition of Swift in February at the Auto Expo 2018, it will start the marketing and advertising campaigns this month aggressively. One of the most prominent changes in the 2018 Maruti Swift is the new design language due to which the car looks fresh and bolder than before. The India spec model will continue to use the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines that come in the present day model and a more fuel efficient SHVS mill is also likely to be on offer. While some publications are claiming that Maruti will launch the new Swift in January only, we do not believe that will be the case. The simple reason being, Auto Expo is one of the prime events in the automobile world and hence, the company would love to take the opportunity to launch its extremely important in front of the large gathering.

