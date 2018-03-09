Today’s news highlights:India-Bound Ferrari 812 Superfast, Maruti’s rival for Hyundai Creta & new petrol engine for VW Polo

The day began with news from Ferrari, who have announced the launch date for the upcoming Ferrari F12 that they are calling the 812 Superfast. The new Ferrari which uses its gigantic 6.5-litre, V12 engine to churn out a maximum power output of 789 bhp and a tremendous 719 Nm of peak torque. The 812 Superfast gets a top speed of 340 kmph. The new Ferrari gets a rear wheel drive system along with a front mounted engine. The car can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while acceleration from 0 to 200 kmph takes 7.9 seconds. Ferrari has said that the brand new 812 Superfast will go on sale in India on the 10th of March 2018.

Following fast supercars, there was the first announcement of failure coming out of Olas ongoing electric car test in Nagpur. The on-going test which used Mahindra E20 is going through an upheaval, exposing the depth of the infrastructural problems and flaws in the government's plans to electrify the nation. We also take a closer look at the Volkswagen ID Vizzion Sedan concept which will be produced without a steering wheel or any pedals. The car will be entirely autonomous and is likely to make it to production as early as 2023.

We also explore the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara( not to be mistaken with the Vitara BREZZA) set to make a comeback with a 1.4-litre petrol engine to take on the Hyundai Creta. Maruti is keen on bridging the gap since they currently field no car in the Creta’s space. Spotted in test-mule camouflage in Delhi, we try to ascertain when the Compact-SUV is likely to make its comeback sans the ‘Grand’ badging. Interestingly, Volkswagen has added a new motor to their Polo hatchback the new 1L engine on Volkswagen Polo is in line with changing customer preference for more mileage and enough power. Volkswagen Polo 1.0L MPI engine has a maximum power of 75 Hp and 95 Nm of torque. Claimed mileage of 18.78 km/L (as per ARAI) on the Polo. Volkswagen Polo does not get any cosmetic upgrade or interior

We compare the two new 150cc SuperSports entering the market, the reigning champion the R15 in the V3 format which now makes an obscene 19 hp and 15 Nm of peak torque and the Aprilia RS 150 which makes 18 hp and 14 Nm of torque. The contender doesn’t come short of pedigree where the R15 draws inspiration from the R1; the Italian competition draws inspiration from the WSBK winning Aprilia RSV4.

