Time spent in cabs goes up as average speed of cars down by 3km/h: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi worst hit

Increase in vehicle sales in India has also increased the time spend in traffic by Indians and in 2017 the all major cities saw a drastic reduction in average speeds. The year also saw a rapid increase in the use of app based cab services as Ola claims about it helps over 20 lakh people to commute every day in 110 cities across India. Ola cabs have deployed about 8 lakh cars in India and a report claims that traffic speed in India has cone down by 2.9 km/h. Bengaluru is affected the most in traffic as the average speed in the city has dropped to about 17 km/h lowest in the country in 2017. In 2016, average vehicle speed was reported to be 20.4 km/h.

Hyderabad has suddenly seen an increase in traffic in the city and the average speed has gone down to 18.5 km/h from a decent 27 km/h claims a report on Ola. Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai too saw a marginal decline. Bengaluru’s Silk Board Signal, Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road in Mumbai and the Tidel park signal in Chennai are some of the prominent places where people got stuck while commuting. Various timing tricks were implied by app-based cab users to skip the traffic rush. Bengalureans left home 25 mins late to work while Chennaiites left 15 mins earlier. Delhi tops the list in shared mobility by using Ola Share and have claimed to save over 1.1 million litres of fuel. Shared mobility has been widely accepted by users and Ola Share has saved over four times the fuel from last year, telling of the high customer adoption rate.

Adding smart screen (Ola Play) has proved to be successful for the company as it claims 666 years worth time has been spent in engaging with Ola Play, consuming 480 TB of data every month. More time in traffic corresponds to more time on digital front and Ed Sheeran's Shape of you was played over 1.1 million times in 2017 and Ranbir's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil saw over a million listeners via Ola share.

With increasing traffic and no restrictions on vehicle movements expect longer commuting hours in 2018.