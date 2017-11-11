This is how US President Donald Trump’s ‘Beast’ travelled with him to Asia



Who doesn't want to get a glimpse of something that is exclusively exclusive? One such sight is that of the US president's motorcade being transported along with his tours to foreign countries. Current US President Donald Trump is on a tour of Asia, making stops in countries like China and Japan. Being one of the most powerful people in the world has its perks and hence, his fleet of cars travels with him. The US Secret Service recently shared images taken inside the aircraft that carries the presidential motorcade. Trump's limousine, codenamed 'The Beast' can be seen in the photo along with the Chevrolet Suburban armoured SUVs. Now, that's something you don't get to see every day.Trump started a 12-day trip to Asia on 3 November with his fleet of cars following him in a C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft. "With #POTUSinAsia we couldn't very well leave 'The Beast' behind!", the Secret Service tweeted.

With #POTUSinAsia we couldn't very well leave The Beast behind! pic.twitter.com/iCnady6Ag0 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 4, 2017

The Beast is a Cadillac limousine, specifically designed to carry the president of the United States and operates out of a classified motor pool operated by the Secret Service. The car is armoured against all kinds of threats - ballistic, explosive and chemical weapon attacks. It also has advanced communications equipment and medical supplies on board.

An all-new car was supposed to be appointed to Trump upon taking office, however, it was still in works on Inauguration day. General Motors happens to have a $16 million contract to build an unspecified quantity of the new Beast. Spy shots of the car being tested also surfaced on American media in January.

The Beast currently in use was introduced on the inauguration day on 20 January 2009 and it is believed that the Secret Service maintains about 12 units of the car. The new Beast is expected to be a larger car. A photo obtained by Fox News the new car dwarfing the Chevrolet Suburban and is likely to have been built on medium or heavy-duty truck chassis.