This is how Tata’s compact sedan Kite 5 looks like, price, launch date and features

The Tata Kite 5 was received well by a large audience during its concept stage unveiling at the Auto Expo in February, 2016. Now the sub-4 meter car by Tata Motors is nearing its launch date and has already been spotted multiple times testing and now it has been pictured inside a workshop. The picture shows the Kite 5 in its final production form and is likely to be launched in late February or March, 2017. The upcoming Tata Kite 5 is based on the Tiago's platform and will follow the launch of the Tata Hexa on 18th January, 2017.

The Tata Kite 5 will retain the same body styling, a rear spoiler, headlamps and tail lamps as that of the concept model showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo (Image Source: Team-BHP.com)

The Tata Kite 5 will retain the same body styling, a rear spoiler, headlamps and tail lamps as that of the concept model showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo

The production-ready images of the Tata Kite 5 are similar to the concept model that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo earlier this year. The compact sedan will retain the same body styling along with a rear spoiler, headlamps and tail lamps. The changes that were made to the production model include new diamond cut alloy wheels, body coloured B-pillar and roof. Despite the changes, the car looks proportionate, unlike some of its competitors in the sub-compact sedan segment.

The Kite 5 will get new diamond cut alloy wheels, body coloured B-pillar and roof (Image Source: Team-BHP.com)

The carmaker has also equipped the Kite 5 with smoked headlamps, a thick stripe of chrome at the rear and a rear bumper with a blackened-out area. Inside the cabin, we expect the Tata Kite 5 to be offered with a touchscreen display by Harman and will also get the Tata Motors' ConnectNext technology that will feature smartphone enabled navigation, video playback, speed sensitive volume control and touch-operated temperature and music controls. The car will also feature automatic climate control, reverse parking camera and interior design similar to the Tiago.

Watch: Tata Tiago Petrol Review

The upcoming Tata Kite 5 is likely to be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol and a 1.05 litre diesel engine that also powers the Tiago. Both the engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, but we expect Tata might also offer the Kite 5 with a 5-speed AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) unit.

Also Read: Tata Hexa launch on 18th January 2017 – Price, Features, Variants and Specs

Expected to be priced between Rs 4.5 and Rs 5.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, the car will compete with the likes of the Ford Figo Aspire, Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire and the Hyundai Xcent.