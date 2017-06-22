How to increase car mileage: These driving tips can help you save upto 25 % money

Passenger vehicles have progressed significantly in the last few years in terms of fuel-efficiency as a result of major advancement in technology. While new technologies such as hybrids and electric vehicles are the future, it's a moral responsibility for all motorists to save fuel in interest of the environment and also in interest of their own pockets. India, specifically is a market that has always demanded high fuel-efficiency, irrespective of the vehicle segment or price. However, the fuel efficiency of a vehicle, apart from the claimed ARAI figures, depends on your driving habits. Recently, Ford Motor Company conducted a survey wherein they asked drivers about their driving habits as well as their knowledge about fuel efficiency and some of the findings are quite interesting.

According to the survey, the company asked over 9,500 drivers in 11 markets in Asia Pacific, of which 1,023 were Indian drivers. The reports stated that about 95 percent of the drivers know how to drive their car to get maximum fuel economy and around 96 percent people said that they make a concerted effort to drive efficiently every day. The study further shows that by adopting an efficient driving style drivers can not only save on fuel bills, but also lower emissions by around 25 percent as compared to normal to average driving habit.

“People go to extraordinary lengths to save money but then they jump in their cars and waste fuel. Eco-driving not only saves you fuel and money, it also benefits the environment and can make our roads safer for everyone,” said Adam Smith, Vehicle Energy Management Engineering Manager and one of Ford’s top fuel efficiency experts in Asia Pacific.

Here's an interesting infographic with multiple smart tips to save fuel and the environment at the same time.