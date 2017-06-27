The 2018 Callaway Corvette AeroWagen: It’s red, hot, fast and beautifully ridiculous!

In the past, there have been hybrid designs that fuse together that make sense for a car buyer who is looking at a fast, really fast car with blistering performance figures, all with the practicality of a family sedan. But, what if you're a professional golfer with $ 130,000 (Rs 83.75 lakh) just lying around and want to spend it on a car which can take you and your partner in crime to the nearest golf range lightning quick? Presenting the Callaway Corvette AeroWagen, a supercar that is merged with a station wagon body style so that you can fit up to three golf bags and when the need arises yet quench your thirst for the track whenever you need to. With its unusual but functional design, the Callaway Corvette AeroWagen is exactly that car.

Under the hood is a 757 hp V8 that can slingshot the station wagon supercar, to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds. Also, if one wants to enjoy a quick spin to the twisties or driving along the coast with the roof down, the Callaway Corvette AeroWagen's carbon fibre roof can be detached with the pull of a few levers and latches. If you are thinking by now that there is any wee bit relationship between the golfing equipment supplied by Callaway and the car company, you're absolutely right.

The story started off for Callaway Cars in 1970s, when Bob Bondurant, a renowned Shelby race car driver, had his own driving school where he ran a BMW 320i on the track. Unfortunately, students wanted more power out of the car and Callaway started to tinker with the spare 320i with an innovative turbocharging system. This gave the 320i the much-needed dose of performance thereby getting Reeves Callaway the much-needed attention. General Motors took notice of it and asked for his expertise in 1985 and now Callaway Cars supercharges the Camaro, Silverado as well as the Suburban cars.The only drawback here is that the Callaway Corvette AeroWagen isn't for a family picnic as it can seat only two, but, can hold a lot of luggage, a lot more than supercars twice as expensive. According to claims, the Callaway Corvette AeroWagen is the fastest Corvette in the world.