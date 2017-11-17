Tesla Roadster is back! Looks spectacular and will be quicker than a Formula 1 car

Tesla Roadster is going to have a new version soon, so announced Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday night, and one thing is quite clear the new car looks spectacular. The event where this announcement was made was mostly about the new electric 18-wheeler but then Musk stepped away from the spotlight and rolled out a brand new Roadster from very semi truck he had just introduced. While it looks friggin' fantastic, Musk had some insane specs about the new sports car. For starters, the new Roadster will accelerate from 0-100 in 1.9 seconds! That is quicker than even a Formula 1 car. A quarter-mile will be done in 8.9 seconds, and this at a time when 10-second cars are celebrated.

Top speed, Musk claims, will be over 250 mph (400 km/h) crossing into the territory of one of the fastest cars on the planet like Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Agera. And on top of that, it won't be an 'impractical' two-seater, it will be able to transport four people. And by the looks of it, the four people will be comfortable too, well if the passengers at the back are relatively a bit smaller.

The new Roadster will have a decent space for luggage and the range on one full charge will be 620 miles (992 km/h), that will come from a 200-kilowatt-hour battery pack which is double of what comes with a capable Model S. Another cherry to the coolness - it's a convertible.

The original Roadster was Tesla’s first car when Musk was and is still resolved to show the world that electric cars can be cool. There had been a lot of anticipation floating about when will the Roadster come back. Now Musk is making it happen - come 2020.

Although, we can not rule out that there have been instances of Tesla making and breaking promises or delivering late. The Model 3 was supposed to be the most affordable Tesla, but the company could never produce enough sedans to make it a mass market product and hence prove profitable for the brand. A seriously fast sports car may not solve the problems of the company, but it does look like a great package.