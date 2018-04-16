Tesla Model 3 deliveries to start on Friday: Why Tesla’s sedan affordable sedan is so important!

The Tesla Model 3 will finally roll off the production line this Friday, thirty units will be out and ready to hit the road as early as July 28th this year What’s more optimistic is Tesla’s predicated monthly production number which has been set at a conservative 20,000 units a month. As has become the norm for the new-age Electric Car company, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk took to his official Twitter account to make the announcement which means that all those people who booked the Model 3 for the initial 1000$ requisite. According to Musk, the Tesla Model 3 will be completed by Friday.

According to Musk’s twitter, Tesla’s most affordable car yet (until the Model Y comes out in 2020) has already passed all regulatory requirements required before the car can begin production. Elon’s infamous cheek was not missed in this announcement as he teased naysayers -- who have been predicting the companies inability to produce the model 3-- saying that they were 2 weeks ahead of their original production date.

However, Musk later clarified that the first release dates for the Model 3 are July 28. He detailed that the first 30 clients who have made the pre-booking for Model 3 will be the first batch to have the chance to drive their own units. Musk then further illustrated as to how he would gradually work to full pace production capacity saying n July 28. He detailed that the first 30 clients who have made the pre-booking for Model 3 will be the first batch to have the chance to drive their own units.

As of last year, Tesla had reported 380,000 pre-bookings for the upcoming Model 3. Each pre-booking required a refundable $1,000 deposit for the new electric vehicle. Intending to use the production knowledge that they have gained in the process of manufacturing the Model X, and put it to use on the Model 3 production line Tesla chief technology officer J.B. Straubel claimed, "We've really learned a lot of lessons," referring to the complicated production of Model X car.