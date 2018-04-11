Tesla Model 3 All-Wheel Drive deliveries in July, tweets Elon Musk

American car manufacturer Tesla might be struggling with the production of its Model 3 electric sedan but replying to a tweet, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla Model 3 with dual motors, AWD will begin deliveries starting July 2018. Tesla further had earlier said that it on schedule with the production and deliveries of Tesla Model 3 sedan.

A twitter user query marking Musk said “Can someone tell me when @Tesla will make the dual motor #model3? Or any info at all about it other than sometime this year? My car has been sitting in the configuration for months waiting on it @elonmusk

With Musk’s tweets becoming headlines, he further confirmed that Tesla needs to achieve 5000/week production of Model 3 before adding complexity that would inhibit production ramp.He further also revealed that Tesla Model 3 with white seat option would be introduced around the same time as the AWD variant.

Earlier in February, Tesla had temporarily suspended the manufacturing of the Model 3 electric car for some maintenance work to improve automation and increase efficiency in overall production. This was a planned move by the company. In the first quarter of 2018, Tesla production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from Q4 and by far the most productive quarter in Tesla history.

24,728 were Model S and Model X, and 9,766 were Model 3. The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter. This is the fastest growth of any automotive company in the modern era. If this rate of growth continues, it will exceed even that of Ford and the Model T.

Tesla’s Q1 deliveries totaled 29,980 vehicles, of which 11,730 were Model S, 10,070 were Model X, and 8,180 were Model 3. Net orders for Model S and X were at an all-time Q1 record, and demand remains very strong. Model S and X customer vehicles in transit were high. 4,060 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q1, which was 68% higher than at the end of Q4 2017. An additional 2,040 Model 3 vehicles were also in transit to customers. These vehicles will be delivered in early Q2 2018, which keeps us on track for our full-year 2018 Model S and X delivery guidance.