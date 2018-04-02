Tesla’s April Fools’ day prank, Honda scooters recalled, Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched, Tata H5X spotted & more: Today’s News Highlights

Today's first big story is that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently recalled 56,194 units of its three popular scooter models viz Aviator, Activa 125 and Grazia in order to rectify an issue of excessive hardness in a bolt mounted in the front fork. The said recall will cover all such units of three scooters that have been manufactured from February 7, 2018, to March 16, 2018. In order to be specific, the company has identified a suspected quality issue of excessive hardness in “Bolt flange 10X42” mounted in the front fork of 56,194 units of these models.

Read More: Honda recalls 56,194 units of Activa, Aviator and Grazia: Here’s how to know if your scooter is affected

The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 sportbike has been launched in India at a price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will be available for sale alongside its younger sibling Ninja 300. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is almost Rs 1 lakh pricier than baby Ninja 300. The bike gets power from a 399cc, parallel twin engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47.5 bhp and 38 Nm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch comes as standard.

Read More: Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched at a price of Rs 4.69 lakh: Ninja H2 inspired sportbike to be sold in limited numbers

The upcoming Tata H5X SUV has been spotted on test in Pune recently. Expected to launch in the current fiscal year, the upcoming Tata H5X is based on a new platform called ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA)’, which also underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Production of the new Tata H5X is likely to begin later this year. The H5X SUV will sport Tata's Impact 2.0 design language with dimensions that will stand at 4,575mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and 1,686 mm in height, the H5X has a 2,740 mm wheelbase.

Read More: Tata H5X SUV spied testing in Pune, shares platform with Land Rover Discovery Sport

New Delhi has become the first city in India to deploy Bharat Stage 6 Fuel for both petrol and diesel. The idea behind this implementation two years ahead of the previously scheduled date of April 1, 2020, is to help battle Delhi’s long-standing terminal pollution problem. Following in the capital’s footsteps the Supreme court has placed an order to the government to investigate the feasibility of bringing the cleaner fuel to other metro cities ahead of the deadline. The consumers, as usual, have been shuffled off to the sidelines, wondering what this new fuel really is? Why we need it? And, perhaps most importantly, what happens when you add the fuel to your car (which may not be rated for BS6 fuel yet)? Let's take a closer look

Read More: Bharat Stage 6 Fuel goes on sale in Delhi NCR: Here’s how it’ll affect your car

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has recently filed bankruptcy through his Twitter account. The announcement that came from Tesla’s twitter sweetheart and CEO, Elon Musk’s twitter feed read "Tesla Goes Bankrupt Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it." To further corroborate his story, the Elon Musk followed his tweet with another one that said: "There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one)."

Read More: Elon Musk announces Tesla’s Bankruptcy: All you need to know about Musk’s April Fool’s day prank!