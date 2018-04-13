Teen crushed to death under Honda Odyssey van’s folding seat: Here’s what happened

A 16-year-old boy has been killed after being crushed by a folding seat of his Honda Odyssey van despite calling emergency services twice. Kyle Plush was trying to reaching his tennis equipment at the back of the van when the folding seat flipped into the boot space pinning him down. Incredibly, Kyle could use Siri on his iPhone to contact emergency services, but sadly the authorities believed it to be a prank. Prosecutors have since launched an investigation into why the emergency service failed and the operator who took the second call has put on administrative leave because she did not convey information to the responding officers.

A student at Seven Hills School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kyle was found lifeless six hours later when his father went looking for him after he didn't return home from school.

Kyle first rung 911 at around 3:00 PM telling the operator that he was trapped inside a Honda Odyssey in the school's car park. All through the call, he can be heard gasping and crying for help. However, neither Kyle nor the operator could hear each other well.

The 911 call handler even thought it was a woman calling. During the call, he could be heard saying: "I probably don't have much time left, so tell my mum that I love her if I die."

A police officer was sent to the scene and searched the car park but couldn't find anyone stuck in a van. He tried calling Kyle but couldn't get through and told the operator it may be a joke. Kyle called a second time and told the operator with heavy breathing: "This is not a joke." "I am trapped inside a gold Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot of Seven Hills. ... Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead."

Shortly after making the call, Kyle's dad found him trapped in the third-row bench seat of the van and called paramedics who pronounced him dead. A coroner later determined his death as "accidental asphyxia caused by chest compression".

The Enquirer tested the description of Plush’s action to grab his gear and found that when the seat latch is secured, the seat did not move. But when the latch was not secured, someone leaning on the bench seat and reaching into the rear well was able with little effort to rock the seat backwards.