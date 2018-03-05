Tata Zest Premio Edition launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh with 13 new features

Tata Motors has just launched the Zest Premio edition in India. The company says that the car has been launched with 13 new features. Tata Motors has sold over 85,000 Zests and the launch of the new Zest Premio edition is a celebration of the same. The new Tata Zest Premio edition will be on sale starting 1st March 2018 and it has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition car will be available for sale in a diesel variant only. The new Tata Zest Premio edition gets a dual tone roof in glossy black shade and piano black finished mirrors on the exterior. Besides, the car also gets a chic tan finished mid pad on the dashboard in the interior. The car is available with a choice of two exterior colours that go by the names Titanium Grey and Platinum Silver. The new Tata Zest Premio edition also gets a piano black hood strip up front that matches well with the dual tone bumper. At the rear, the car receives a piano black boot lid garnish with the Premio special edition badge. The wheels have been integrated with silver wheel covers and as an optional accessory, you can also opt for a piano black spoiler.

The new Tata Zest Premio edition sources its power from a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbodiesel engine that is good for churning out 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The interiors of the car have also been revised a bit as it gets new premium seat fabric with contrast stitching and Premio branding that is colour co-ordinated with the tan mid pad. Tata Motors currently has three cars in its sedan line up viz Indigo, Zest and Tigor.

Tata Zest Premio Edition Price Diesel only (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs 7.53 lakh

Tata Zest Premio edition rear

Speaking on the launch of Tata Zest Premio edition, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the special edition of ZEST with a fresh and energetic look and are confident that this will attract our customers for its value proposition. Being the only compact sedan to be awarded 4 stars in safety by Global NCAP, the ZEST continues to provide its customers with enhanced value offering. With more than 85,000 happy customers, Tata ZEST has proven to be a loved brand and with this new special edition ZEST, we expect to strike a new chord with the young and aspirant customers. We will continue to gauge changing customer preferences and keep introducing new features in our best-in-class products to give our customers enhanced value offering.”