Tata Tigor Electric: Three new variants leaked with range of 130 km

Tata Tigor EV was first showcased in India during the 2018 Auto Expo, but it was only revealed in one variant, the range-topping XZ. Now though, various media reports suggest that the electric Tata Tigor will be offered in XE, XM and XT trims, in addition to or in place of the XZ. Tata Motors has had a great focus on electric cars and made it known that it would consider rolling out the Tigor EV for the passenger car market if the demand is strong and would also look to introducing the Tiago EV since it'll be a more mass market product. But for now, the fact remains that India lacks charging stations and hence it'll be a little difficult for such all-electric cars to become part of our automotive environment.

Coming back to the Tata Tigor EV itself, it is likely to come with a chrome strip on the front grille, a full-width LED high-mount stop lamp, split LED tail lamps, dual-tone interior colour scheme, gear knob with chrome insert, gearshift indicator and driver footrest as standard.

Measuring at 3,992 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and 1,537 mm in height, with a ground clearance of 170 mm, the Tata Tigor EV is powered by an electric motor that makes 30kW at 4500 rpm. The electric motor will use a 216 Ah battery that takes 6 hours to fully charge. The time is cut short to 90 minutes for 80% charging using a fast charger. The electric Tigor can do a top speed of 100 km/h and a range of 130 km on one full charge.

Tata Tigor EV's higher trim levels will come with projector headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, adjustable mirrors, body coloured door handles, body coloured ORVMs with LED turn indicators, automatic climate control, rear power outlet (in addition to standard front power outlet), touchscreen infotainment system, rear-seat armrest with cupholders, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and CSC, parking sensors and parking camera.

It isn't confirmed so far if the Tata Tigor EV will make it to the passenger car market, but Tata Motors has already started deliveries of the electric Tigor to the EESL. However, back in November 2017, Tata Motors MD Guenter Butschek said that the Tigor EV will be rolled out to private buyers if there is a strong demand.