Tata Tiago bookings cross one lakh in India

Tata Motors has announced that its Tiago hatchback has crossed one lakh bookings in the country since its launch in April this year. The Tata Tiago, when launched, was the first model in the company's portfolio to be based on the IMPACT design philosophy. The car manufacturer also states that the Tiago is the country’s most awarded compact hatchback and has won 18 renowned accolades. It has sold over 65,000 cars since launch and the top variant of the hatchback is the most popular among first-time car buyers. The sales of the Tata Tiago further grew with the launch of the AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) variant. The Tata Tiago AMT is offered in XZA trim and is powered by the same 1.2 litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that also powers other petrol versions. The Tiago is equipped with features such as 20 utility spaces, multi-drive modes, namely; City and Eco. It also boasts of wraparound headlamps, integrated rear spoiler and multi-spoke 14-inch alloy wheels. The hatchback's cabin, on the other hand, is equipped with features such as dual-tone colour theme, body-coloured air-vents, three-spoke steering wheel with audio & phone control buttons, a touchscreen infotainment system and chrome finished inside door handles.

Commenting on achieving this milestone, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “TIAGO boasts our new IMPACT design philosophy and has been a game changer for Tata Motors. With its stylish design, enhanced performance and drive dynamics, TIAGO led the company’s transformation journey, setting a benchmark in the hatchback segment. We have witnessed a healthy month-on-month growth on the back of a strong demand. The car is making all the right noises in India. We are extremely happy with the response received so far and are confident of achieving more milestones in the months to come.”

Also Read: Tata Nexon spotted once again, launch date, specs, price and features

The company manufactures the Tiago at its Sanand facility in Gujarat that also produces the Tata Nano. The Tiago hatchback is powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variants get a 1.2 litre Revotron unit that delivers 83 hp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The 1.05 litre Revotorq diesel engine produces 68 hp and 140 Nm of torque and is mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission.