Tata Q501 SUV that shares parts with La d Rover Discovery caught testing in India

Tata Motors is considering to expand its SUV range in the country with the launch of a new SUV, codenamed Q501. It is speculated that the upcoming SUV will be the first model in its portfolio that will be based on the Land Rover Discovery Sport sharing key mechanical parts with it. The new Tata Q501 SUV has been spotted testing in India near Pune by Team BHP which indicates that it will share its design cues as well as some of the interior bits. The images of the test mule also suggest that it has a similar stance as that of the Land Rover Discovery Sport, however, a single exhaust pipe as seen on the Hexa but, the new SUV will have a panoramic sunroof.

It is expected to be based on ladder-frame chassis and will be positioned above the Hexa. The new Tata Q501 SUV is likely to be powered by Fiat-sourced MultiJet 2.0 litre diesel engine. Although the power figures are not known yet, this unit is expected to produce around 172 hp of maximum power. The same engine also powers the upcoming Jeep Compass SUV. Currently, interior images are not available but the Q501 is expected to have features as well as the layout similar to the Hexa. This should include the touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman, an automatic climate control, all-black interior theme, ambient mood lighting and leather upolstery for the seating as well as some bits on the door panels and the dashboard..

The price of the new Tata SUV is expected to be between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom, which will make it compete with the Hyundai Tucson, the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the likes. The car manufacturer is likely to launch the SUV next year and is expected to showcase the production model at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Considering that GST or Goods and Services Tax has worked in favour for SUVs, the new SUV would have an aggressive price tag as opposed to the tax structure for such cars before the implementation of the new structure. While the earlier structure included Excise Duty, Infra Cess, NCCD (National Calamity Contingency Duty), CST (Central Sales Tax) and VAT (Value Added Tax) which amounted to a sizeable 55.3 percent. With GST and additional cess, the tax levied on SUVs is now 43 percent, a considerable 12.3 percent drop.

Image Source: Team-BHP.com