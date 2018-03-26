Tata Nexon XZ Variant launch confirmed: Why the XZ offers more value than the XZ+

Tata’s Nexon has, in the short time spent in production managed to amass quite a fan following. Making it Tata’s job to keep the Nexon even more appealing than the rest of the competition. The newest offering to keep it fresh will see Tata adding another variant to the Nexon’s line-up with the newly added XZ variant which slots itself under the already on sale XZ + (Plus)variant of the Nexon. A quick call to a local dealer revealed that we might be just a week or so away from the launch of the new Nexon.Make the same comparison to the Neon in XZ Plus trim, and the new model misses out on some of the cosmetic glam of the XZ Plus, but dual tone roof colour, DRLs, 16 inch machine cut alloys, grand center console with front armrest and sliding tambour door, rear seat center armrest with cup holders, rear 60-40 seat split, front fog lamps with cornering assistance, rear fog lamps, rear defogger, and smart key with push button smart. Apart from this, all other features which are seen on board the topend XZ + trim, are on offer with the new Nexon XZ trim. The idea is to make a better value proposition for those who might not want all the bling associated with the top end Nexon!

Although Tata is yet to announce prices for the Nexon, we expect the new variant to be launched at a starting price of Rs 8.0 lakh. The sub-4 meter SUV, Nexon has been a game changer for Tata having produced more than 25,000 units last year along. The Nexon is also the fourth product and likely to be the last to use Tata Motors IMPACT design philosophy, on which Tiago and Tigor has been designed. To feature a 2+3 seating arrangement, Nexon will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The next line up of vehicles starting with H5X will go on sale as of this year and are expected to further bolster the Nexon’s success.

Tata’s Nexon engine options include a 1.2 liter turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5 liter diesel engine option. The petrol engine 1.2 liter 3 cyl will deliver 110 PS @ 5000 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000-4000 rpm while the 1.5 liter 4 cyl diesel will deliver 110 PS @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm. Both engines will are mated to a 6 MT. AMT options bookings are open and will be launched soon.