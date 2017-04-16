Tata Nexon spied without camouflage, to be launched later this year

We reported some time back on production ready Tata Nexon being spotted, and now a new set of images of the car have been snapped by TeamBHP. This time the Nexon has been spied without any camouflage, and it is expected that the company is planning to launch the SUV soon. The car featured on these images is likely the top end variant as it gets features such as floating roof effect with a slightly blackened C-pillar, alloy wheels, side body cladding, roof rails, rear wiper, roof mounted spoiler with brake light and ORVM turn indicators.

Tata Nexon is based on the 'IMPACT' design language. At the front, it gets aerodynamically designed front pillars, chrome 'Humanity line' front grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and fog lamps. The SUV might get a 1.2 litre turbocharged Revotron petrol and a 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel unit mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, however, an automatic gearbox is expected to be introduced later.

Tata Nexon( image source-Team bhp)

The SUV will get a host of other features such as touch screen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, automatic climate control and keyless entry. In terms of safety, it will get ABS with EBD and dual airbags as standard.

Tata Motors showcased the Nexon at the Geneva Motor Show with a 1.5L Revotorq Diesel engine. It is expected that the Nexon when launched in India will be priced around Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra TUV 300 in its segment.

Source-Team bhp