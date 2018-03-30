Tata Nexon hits a cement block, rolls 3 times yet driver walked out! Pure chance or Tata safety proven?

We often underestimate the value of seatbelt, but one Tata Nexon owner will be thanking his lucky stars he had his on, as he found himself tumbling wrong-side-up on the highway just outside Karnal, Haryana. The owner (who has not been named) said that the Nexon that he was driving was on the receiving end of a rear-end collision that sent it into a cement divider. On impact, the Nexon began to roll over and did the whole tumble 2-3 times before coming to an absolute rest. The owner who proceeded to escape from the Nexon’s rear hatch said that he was the seatbelt and his turban that saved him from any major injury. He also expressed his renewed confidence in how far Tata’s build quality has come.

As is the case, with road-accidents, often the result may not look as extreme as what happened. In this case, however, there is multiple points of impact as well as multiple roles. This is testament to the Nexon’s structural rigidity and sound design of the chassis. The survivor of the crash was the sole occupant in the car at the time, and according to his FIR, he was unable to identify the vehicle that rear-ended him. A common phenomenon among severe crash victims, who tend not to remember the gory details of a crash. But from what we can from the photos which have the vehicle came to rest on its side. It is also evident that the airbags went off as well during the crash. Interestingly Tata were quick to swoop into action delivering the owner a new Nexon with the same colours in six days of the crash.

Even more so in terms of quality is the fact that the pillars of the Nexon are still largely intact,(pillars provide structural strength to a car and their impact resistance is crucial to a car in a crash.According to Cartoq, who broke this story, this is the second such incident in recent history with the Nexon coming out on top in both cases.