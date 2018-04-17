Tata Nexon gets a 6-Speed AMT for both Petrol and Diesel: Driving modes, New Colour and more!

When Tata launched the Nexon last year, they promised that they would be following it up with an automatic version that would feature a 6-Speed AMT gearbox. Now Tata has added the automatic transmission to the top-spec XZA+ of both petrol and diesel. Although Tata has not announced prices for the Automatic Nexon's’ which go on sale next month, we assume that they might carry a premium of about Rs 40,000 over the manual version in the same trim. Cosmetically there are no changes to the AMT version aside from an additional badge, however, the AMT will also hark in a new paint theme for Tata Nexon with the Orange body with silver roof lines on the new variants. Interesting the new colour and the AMT have already made their public debut at the Auto Expo 2018.

The new 6-Speed Automated manual gearbox will be mated to both the 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and the 110hp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and will feature a manual mode option for more spirited drives. Tata’s driving mode feature has also been added to the Nexon with Eco, City and Sport; the AMT's manual transmission mode automatically shifts the engine’s driving mode to Sport. In addition, the gearbox also comes with hill assist and creep functions to aid in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

As of now Tata have just introduced the automatic gearbox with the range-topping XZA+ variant which shares the same features as XZ variants with features such as projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels shod in 215/60 tyres, front fog lamps, 60:40 split folding rear seats and a Harman-sourced 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is Android Auto compatible. A wearable smart key will also be available as an optional extra.What will set the two Nexon’s apart is the fact that as of today the Nexon is the only car in its segment which has an optional automatic for both Petrol and Diesel.