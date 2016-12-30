Tata Motors to launch Xenon Yodha on 3rd January 2017 in India

Tata Motors has announced the launch its new commercial vehicle, Xenon Yodha, on 3rd January 2017 in India. The pickup truck is an upgraded version of the Xenon XT and Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar, is the company's new brand ambassador for commercial vehicles. The Xenon Yodha will be offered with an upgraded interior as well as exterior changes. Changes on the outside include a redesigned bumper with fog lamps, new grille and it is speculated that the Xenon Yodha may also get alloy wheels.

The Xenon Yodha will also feature a new dashboard with an infotainment system and new seat upholstery. In terms of safety, the pickup truck is expected to get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and dual airbags as standard. Powering the Xenon Yodha is a 2.2 litre DiCOR diesel engine that produces 140 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The transmission is expected to be offered in a 5-speed manual and an automatic transmission with all-wheel-drive configuration.

Tata Motors is gearing up for 2017 with its first launch of the year, Xenon Yodha followed by the introduction of the Tata Hexa on 18th January 2017. The company posted a dip of 13 percent in the domestic market in November 2016 as opposed to November 2015. With the launch of the Xenon Yodha next year, the commercial vehicle sales of Tata are expected to rise. The Xenon Yodha is expected to be launched with a price tag of approximately at Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom, and this new pick up truck from Tata Motors will compete with the likes of the existing Mahindra Scorpio Getaway available in the commercial vehicle segment.