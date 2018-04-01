Tata Motors sold 69,440 vehicles in March: Registers an impressive 35% growth in sales

Tata Motors has announced that it has registered a growth of 35 percent in the month of March 2018 as it sold a total of at 69,440 units. The automaker sold 51,309 units during the same period last year. The cumulative domestic sales performance of the Commercial and Passenger Vehicles business for FY18 was 586,639 units compared to 478,362 units, a growth of 23%, over FY17. Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles domestic sales in March 2018 were at 49,174 units, an increase of 37% compared to 35,876 units in March 2017. This growth was on the back of government’s push towards infrastructure development, restriction on overloading, road construction and mining activities along with increasing demand from e-commerce & FMCG applications. The cumulative sales performance of Commercial Vehicles (April 2017 – March 2018) in domestic market was 399,318 units as against 325,211, a growth of 23%, over last year.

The M&HCV truck segment continued to witness a steady growth with 16,886 units, higher by 21% over last year. The Tipper segment drove the demand and grew over 58% due to increased requirements for aggregate, sand and coal movement across the country in road construction and mining activities. Additionally, the strong acceptance of the BS4 range of products with the superior SCR technology and new product launches also contributed to the sales growth.

The SCV Cargo and Pickup segment reported a sturdy growth with 19,464 units, up by 52%, over last year. The volumes for this segment were aided by Government/Municipal applications, high private consumption led growth in both rural and urban markets and general uptick in buying sentiment.

Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles sales performance was at 20,266 units as against 15,433 units, a robust growth of 31% over last year. This was on the back of increasing demand of Tiago and Tigor along with Nexon and Hexa gaining traction in the steadily growing UV Segment. The Passenger Car segment declined by 4% while the UV segment grew by 223% clearly showing a trend of growing customer base for the UV segment. Cumulative sales growth of Passenger Vehicles in the domestic market (April 2017-March 2018) was at 187,321 units compared to 153,151 units, a growth of 22% over last year. The company’s sales from exports in March 2018 was at 6,443 units, a growth of 17% over last year.