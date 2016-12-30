Tata Motors scores second position in 2016 J.D. Power Study

Tata Motors will add 200 new touch points to its already present 527 workshops in 281 cities by 2017 and will further increase it to 1500 dealerships in the next five years.

Tata Motors has scored second position in the 2016 J.D. Power Syndicate India Customer Service Index Study and has credited the improvement to its initiatives for the same. In 2016, the company scored 888 in the J.D. Power Syndicate India Customer Service Index Study, an increase of 39 points from 2015 rating. The company will also add 200 new touch points to its already present 527 workshops in 281 cities by 2017 and will further increase it to 1500 dealerships in the next five years.

In 2016, Tata Motors organised three mega service camps, which resulted in an increase of 13 percent in sales. The company's Lost Customer Recovery Mega Camp, on the other hand, stood at 60,228 customers compared to 53,255 last year. The carmaker has also inaugurated four training centres in Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Coimbatore, to improve the service quality for the consumers as well as upgrade the skills of its technical staff.

Commenting on the company’s focus on customer service, Dinesh Bhasin, Head, Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Enriched purchase experience and consistent quality of service are key pillars of Tata Motors’ customer-centric strategy. The introduction of new service programmes like ‘Speed-O-Service’, pick-up and drop, along with an increased usage of technology like Service App, V-Tabs and body-repair estimation tool- Audatex, has enabled increased service levels with the delivery of vehicles within 90 minutes. All these efforts have resulted in a good performance in the J.D. Power 2016 Syndicate India Customer Service Index Study. We have regained our No 1 rank in the southern region. Through consistent service initiatives, we reaffirm our commitment to provide the best after sales services along with a value-added ownership experience.”

The company also saw a reduction of complaints from the customers and has reduced the complaint closure cycle time from 72 to 48 hours. The company launched customer-centric digital services like Tata Motors Service Application (TMSA) that improves the overall service experience for the customers and reduces the process of physical filing of service details. The Tata Motors Service Connect, a customer-friendly app launched in April, 2016, helps the customers to keep a track of all aftermarket needs of their vehicles. The new digital service platform has also drawn over 40,000 downloads with improved ratings in the Play Store.