Tata Motors launches Xenon Yodha at a price of Rs 6.09 lakh in India

Tata Motors has added a new vehicle in its pick up range with the introduction of the Xenon Yodha at a price of Rs 6.05 lakh ( Single Cab- BS3) and Rs 6.19 lakh( Double Cab- BS4) The pickup truck was introduced in the presence of newly appointed brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar. The commercial vehicle, Xenon Yodha is offered in multiple variants 4x2, 4x4, single cab and double cab. For commercial applications, the new pick up truck gets a rated payload of up to 1,250 kg.

The Tata Xenon Yodha is powered by a 3.0 litre CRDi engine, which delivers two different tunes of power and torque for BS3 and BS4 emission norms. The BS3 engine produces 72 hp of power and 223 Nm of torque, while it offers 85 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque for the BS4 engine. The suspension duties are done by 5-leaves at the front and 9-leaves at the rear. A key highlight in the pickup truck is 16-inch tyre, which helps encounter gradeability on different terrains.

Read about: Tata AutoComp acquires TitanX Engine & Cooling

Inside the cabin, the Tata Yodha gets a host of features such as power steering, an adjustable steering column, high-intensity cabin lights and carpet floor mats. In terms of safety, the pickup truck features anti-roll bars, for the stability of vehicle on off-road conditions. In addition to this, the vehicle gets 3-layered body construction, crumple zones, a collapsible steering column, retractable seatbelts and side intrusion beams, which helps the passengers at the time of side impact collisions.

Tata Motors is also offering an enhanced service and maintenance package for the Xenon Yodha such as service and oil change interval time, which has been increased to 20,000kms. Along with this, the company is also providing the ‘Buy Back inaugural offer', under which the customer can get 50 percent cost of the vehicle after four years of usage. The manufacturer is also giving customised AMC package of 3 years or 1 lakh km and with company warranty of 3years or 3 lakh km.