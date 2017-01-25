Tata Motors launches Starbus hybrid at Rs 2.2 crore

Tata Motors has launched its electric and hybrid bus, the nine metre Starbus Electric, 12 metre Starbus Electric and 12 metre Start Hybrid in India for inter-city commute. The company has also showcased a wide range of 'Smart Buses' to make the city clean and green along with the country's first 12 metre Fuel Cell Bus, 12 metre LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) powered bus, 18 metre Articulated Bus, 12 metre Amritsar BRTS (Bus Rapid Transport Systems) and 12 metre AMT Bus. The hybrid bus is priced at Rs 2.2 crore, however, buyers can claim a subsidy of Rs 61 lakh under the Government's FAME scheme.

The Hydrogen powered Starbus Fuel Cell bus has been developed in partnership with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). In combination with hydrogen gas and oxygen, the bus produces electricity that powers the motor, with water and heat as a byproduct, thus, producing zero emissions. This is India's first locally manufactured hybrid bus that has zero emissions and zero noise level when driving in electric vehicle mode, compared to the current range of buses plying on Indian roads.

The company has also showcased its electric vehicle range, Super Ace EV, Magic IRIS EV and Magic EV at the Pune facility. Tata Motors has already received an order of 25 Hybrid buses from MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of the current financial year (FY2017-18). Tata Motors designs, develops and manufacturers its bus range in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. These vehicles meet the government's new norms of safety, fuel efficiency, wider bus gangways and are powered by both, diesel and CNG fuels options.