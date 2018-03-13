Tata Motors Discounts, Honda X-Blade Launch, Yamaha R15 Race Kit, India’s First Fuel Cell Bus and more: Today’s News Highlights

The automotive industry is buzzing with a lot happening. And by buzzing, we intend a pun. Since the focus is shifting to developing clean emissions vehicles, electric cars are obviously taking centre stage. And a recent EY study suggests that the German car industry is the biggest investor worldwide in electric vehicles. German carmakers Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW have allotted EUR 4.7 billion of investment in electric cars worldwide. That has overtaken investment of 335 million by US manufacturers by a long margin and only 19 million by the Japanese. Germany has poured EUR3.2 billion into electric cars. Besides this, here's what else kept us on our toes:

Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW the biggest investors in electric vehicles: EY study

Big news from the mass transportation segment. Tata Motors and IndianOil Corporation flagged India's very first hydrogen fuel cell bus. The Tata Starbus will undergo prolonged tests in the real world before the brand takes any further decisions on it. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is about three times more efficient than a traditional combustion engine. A fuel cell operates quite like a battery but without having to charge. The fuel cell generates electricity and water as long as the fuel - hydrogen and oxygen, are supplied to it.

India’s first hydrogen fuel cell powered bus from Tata Motors is here! Made in India bus only emits water

There's good news for prospective car buyers. Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in the month of March. Not just discounts, Tata Motors is also offering vehicle insurance at just Rs 1 on its vehicles like Tigor, Tiago, Hexa, Zest and Safari Storme. Not stopping there, Tata a few lucky winners of a 'scratch and win contest' will also have a chance to win prizes worth Rs 1 lakh. There are considerable discounts on cars starting from Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Zest, Tata Safari and of course, Tata Hexa has the maximum benefit. For more details, click the link below.

Tata Motors announces March discount offers up to Rs 1 lakh: Here’s which car gets cheaper by how much

In today's motorcycle news, we've got big news as Honda X-Blade has been launched in our market at Rs 78,500. After making its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, the X-Blade is now open for bookings across all Honda dealerships in India at a token amount of Rs 5,000. The new Honda X-Blade gets its power from a 162.7cc, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 13.9 bhp along with a peak torque of 13.9 Nm. It will be available in five colour options. Click the link below for all details:

New Honda X-Blade launched at a price of Rs 78,500: More features than CB Hornet 160R at a lesser price

In another news from the motorcycle world, the 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 will have a lot many optional accessories prices of which have been revealed. You can get a new Metzeler rear tyre or a better exhaust. Other accessories include tank pad, seat cover, engine skid plate, frame slider and others. Priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by an all-new 155cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a six-speed transmission system. For full details on the motorcycle and prices of the accessories, click the link below:

New 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 accessories prices: What all you get in racing kit & for how much

Hero MotoCorp has just launched the new Passion Pro and Passion XPro in India. While the new Passion Pro is priced at Rs. 53,189, the Passion XPro will set you back by Rs 54,189 (both prices, ex-Showroom Delhi). The new Hero Passion Pro is available for sale in the following colour options: Sports red, Black monotone, Force silver metallic, Heavy grey metallic and Frost blue metallic. The motorcycle is available in both Drum and Disc variants. On the other hand, the new Passion XPro can be picked from dual tone colours like Sports red with black, Black with sports red, Black with techno blue, Black with heavy grey and Force silver with black.

2018 Hero Passion Pro, Passion XPro launched in India: Price starts at Rs 53,189