Tata Motors CTO Dr Timothy Leverton resigns, to move back to UK

Timothy Leverton, President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Tata Motors has resigned from the company after serving for almost seven years, confirmed Tata Motors. Tim has decided to disengage from his services in Tata Motors as he wishes to relocate back to the United Kingdom for personal reasons, Tata Motors said in a statement. He will, however, continue to remit his responsibilities till October 31, 2017. "The successor to Leverton will be announced in due course of time," Tata Motors said.

Leverton has been associated with Tata Motors since 2010, working out of the company's Pune-based engineering research center. Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said: "It has been wonderful working with Tim during my tenure and it is indeed a loss that he has decided to leave and move back to UK for personal reasons."

Burschek further added that Leverton actively led the research and development initiatives of Tata Motors. During his time at Tata Motors, Leverton oversaw the

development of various next-age products like Bolt, Zest,Tiago, Hexa and soon to be launched compact SUV Tata Nexon. Leverton's exit comes at a time when Tata Motors is undertaking a turnaround drive for its ailing domestic business, with a focus on its bread and butter commercial vehicles segment.