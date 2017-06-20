Tata Motors confirms it has no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover

In a recent contradiction to reports suggested by Bloomberg today, Tata Motors is not listing its British car brand, Jaguar Land Rover. The report stated that the Indian auto giant was considering an initial public offering of JLR, however, a spokesperson has confirmed to Reuters that, “There are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover' and 'There is no truth in those rumours'.

Tata Motors bought the British luxury brand for $2.4 billion in 2008 and in 2016, Jaguar Land Rover posted a healthy sales figure growing by 16 percent and selling over six lakh cars globally. Last year itself, the XE, its entry-level premium sedan as well as the F-Pace expanded the portfolio and the major contributors to this sales figure were the XE as well as the XF. This should be a hint enough to understand that Tata Motors would not be keen on listing Jaguar Land Rover since it has proven to be profitable for the Indian company.

The British car brand sells the XE, XF, XJ, its first SUV F-Pace and the F-Type sports cars in India through the Jaguar brand. The Land Rover brand sells the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Discovery and Discovery Sport. When compared to its competitors, the price tags on most of the cars sold in the country are rather aggressive. However, the company still needs to strengthen its dealership network as it is comparatively lesser than its German rivals, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. That said, according to an announcement made it January this year, Jaguar Land Rover will continue to expand its reach across the country.