Tata Motors appoints Rajendra Petkar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Tata Motors has just announced the appointment of Mr. Rajendra Petkar as the 'Chief Technology Officer’ and a member of the Executive Committee (ExCom). Rajendra Petkar will take charge of the new responsibilities effective from 1st April 2018. He has been officiating in this role since November 2017. The replacement of Mr. Petkar as the “Head of Power Systems Engineering (PSE)” will be announced in due course. In the meanwhile, he will continue to oversee the PSE related scope of responsibility. As the Chief Technology Officer, Rajendra Petkar will be responsible for leading the Product Development & Engineering function at Tata Motors, that involves design and development of a vast range of vehicles and components for the TML product portfolio.

He has been heading the Power Systems Engineering (PSE) Division at ERC of Tata Motors since Oct 2013. In his role as Head - PSE, he was responsible for design & development of engines, transmissions and advanced powertrain concepts for value chain of TML products. Additionally, Rajendra Petkar represents Tata Motors at various automotive bodies and is also the TML nominated Director on the Board of Tata Cummins Ltd.

An alumnus of IIT Mumbai, he commenced his journey with Tata Motors in 1989 as PGET. With a career spanning over 28 years of automotive research & development, he has held key positions and led critical projects at Tata Motors’ ERC. He holds many patents and research papers to his credit.

In other news, Tata Motors has also announced the 2018 edition of SOUL – SUV Owners United League with an iconic North East drive – Mountain Trail, Tawang, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Tata HEXA. As a part of this drive, SOUL members will be driving a fleet of Tata Hexa and Safari Storme through terrains of the North East in this adventurous expedition from Guwahati (Assam) to Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), covering over 1000 kms, over 8 days from April 21st to April 28th.

In addition to the drive, Tata Motors rolled out the #OneWithTheRoad campaign marking the anniversary celebration of the Hexa. Through this campaign, Hexa owners shared their experiences with their vehicle on social media platforms along with suggesting a name for their car. The winners of this campaign were also gifted personalized badges by Tata Motors with the name selected by the customer to be displayed on their vehicle.