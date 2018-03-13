Tata Motors announces March discount offers upto Rs 1 lakh: Here’s which car gets cheaper by how much

Tata Motors has just announced its March discount offers on multiple car models. The company is now offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on its vehicles and the offer is valid till 31st March, 2018. Not only this, Tata Motors is also offering vehicle insurance at just Rs 1 on its vehicles like Tigor, Tiago, Hexa, Zest and Safari Storme. The company has also announced that few lucky customers can also get a chance to win prizes of over Rs 1 lakh. For this, the customers will have to participate in the company's scratch and win contest. Starting with the Tiago, Tata is offering a discount of Rs 28,000 on the hatchback. The Tigor compact sedan can now be purchased with a discount of Rs 32,000. The company's other compact sedan Zest also goes cheaper as it now sees benefits of Rs 65,000. The company's Safari Storme SUV now gets benefits worth Rs 80,000. Tata Hexa receives the maximum benefits worth Rs 1 lakh.

Besides the March discount offers, Tata Motors has been in the headlines recently as it showcased the exciting E-Vision electric sedan concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. With this, the Indian car maker celebrated its 20th year at the International motor show in style. The prime highlights of the Tata E-Vision electric sedan concept are its futuristic design and a number of features that make it one of the most technologically sound cars by an Indian car manufacturer.

The E-Vision can sprint from a standstill to a speed of 100 kmph in 7 seconds and it can achieve a top speed of 200 kmph. Some drool-worthy features of the sedan include cloud computing, enhanced human-machine interface, geospatial mapping and a lot more. The Tata E-Vision gets twp charging options. The car can be charged through AC and if you want a fast charging, it can be done with DC as well.