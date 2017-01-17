Tata Hexa Vs Mahindra XUV500 Vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Engine, Features, Safety and Price

Tata Motors is all set to launch the much-awaited Hexa crossover in India on 18th January, 2017. The company has already started accepting the booking for the vehicle, which is expected to be priced between Rs 12.30 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Once launched, the Hexa will face stiff competition from established players such as the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500. Ahead of its launch, we have compared the upcoming Tata Hexa with its main rivals in terms of the expected price, specification and features in the segment to find out if the Hexa has what it takes to be successful in this segment.

Powertrain

Tata Hexa is powered by a 2.2 litre turbocharged diesel engine in two states of , a 2.2 litre VARICOR 320 diesel and a 2.2 litre VARICOR 400 diesel unit that produces a maximum power of 148 hp and 154 hp at 4,000 rpm, respectively. The VARICOR 320 engine develops 320 Nm of torque while the VARICOR 400 unit develops 400 Nm. While the lesser powerful unit is mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the VARICOR 400 is available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. The company will also offer the Tata Hexa with an optional four-wheel drive system with the six-speed manual transmission variants. The Hexa then offers a good range of options in terms of powertrain offerings and is at par with the competition in terms of power output as well.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV500 gets a 2.2 litre diesel engine that develops 140 hp at 3,650 rpm and churns out a peak torque of 330 Nm between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm. The diesel motor is paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Higher variants of the XUV500 are equipped with an all-wheel drive system, lending the vehicle with good off-roading capabilities. While the XUV500 is the least powerful vehicle in this comparo, it should be noted that it's the only one with a monocoque chassis. This allows for better handling and stability at higher speeds viz-a-viz the ladder frame chassis on the other two vehicles.

Powering the Toyota Innova Crysta is a 2.7 litre petrol and a 2.4 litre & 2.8 litre diesel engines. The petrol engine generates 164 hp at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.4 litre diesel engine develops 148 hp at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm between 1,400 and 2,800 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The more powerful 2.8 litre diesel motor churns out 172 hp at 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm between 1,200 and 2,400 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Clearly, in terms of power output, the Innova Crysta takes the lead with its larger motor. In addition, it's the only vehicle in this comparison to offer a petrol engine.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Tata Hexa is 4,788 mm long, 1,903 mm wide, 1,791 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Mahindra XUV500 measures 4,585 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,785 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The Toyota Innova Crysta is 4,735 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,795 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

Dimensions Length Width Height Wheelbase Tata Hexa 4,788 mm 1,903 mm 1,791 mm 2850 mm Mahindra XUV500 4,585 mm 1,890 mm 1,785 mm 2,700 mm Toyota Innova Crysta 4,735 mm 1,830 mm 1,795 mm 2,750 mm

Dimensionally, the Hexa is the longest and widest in its segment but the Innova Crysta pips it by a small margin in terms of height. Even on the wheelbase front, the Hexa takes the cake from the Innova Crysta with an advantage of 100 mm, which results in improved cabin space in all rows.

Features

The Tata Hexa is equipped with improved technology features such as different driving modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road, so that the driver can switch between the mode as per the road conditions. There is also a sports mode with race car function that offers more power and torque while cruising on highways or open roads. Tata has also offered the Hexa will customisable multicoloured mood lighting and other technologies like ConnectNext App, NaviMaps App, Juke-car App, Tata Smart Remote and Manual App. To keep all the occupants entertained while on the go, the Tata Hexa is available with a touchscreen infotainment system by Harman features Bluetooth compatibility, speed-sensing volume control, voice command recognition and SMS read-out. The Hexa is loaded with features, however, features offered in the competition vehicles like Tyre Pressure monitoring System with air pressure display in XUV500 and wood inserts on the door trims are missed out. Still, the cabin of the Hexa looks premium and upmarket.

The Mahindra XUV500 is equipped with an electric sunroof with an anti-pinch guard, logo projection lamps on ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) 6-way power adjustable driver seat and push start/stop button. The company has also offered the XUV500 with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, audio, video and picture viewer. There is also a voice messaging system that alerts the driver about important information like seat belt reminder, low fuel warning, etc. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) lets the driver know the air pressure and temperature of each tyre. This feature is nor available on the Hexa as well as Innova Crysta. The Mahindra XUV500 is also equipped with a Micro Hybrid technology that automatically puts the engine into standby mode when the car is idle and the gears shift to neutral. This reduces the fuel consumption and also reduced the CO2 emissions. The XUV500 is not offered with driving models like the Hexa and Innova Crysta. One of the major highlights of the Mahindra XUV500 is the Micro-Hybrid technology system which is not offered with the Hexa and the Innova Crysta.

The features offered on the Toyota Innova Crysta both, at the exterior and interior include automatic LED projector headlamps, ambient lighting, start/stop button, a touchscreen with audio, navigation and trip information. The cabin also gets wood finish inserts on the doors, while there are two driving modes – ECO and Power. The Innova Crysta has a pop out style touchscreen display, while the competitors have a touchscreen display which is integrated into the dashboard. More or less, all the three vehicles are offered with the same equipment list.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Hexa gets driver, co-driver, side and curtain airbags in the higher variants along with other driving aids such as automatic headlamps, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), traction control, Hill Hold Control (HHC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), corner stability control, cruise control, standard ABS (Anti-lock braking System) & EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and 8-way power adjustable driver seat. The XUV500, on the other hand, gets ESP with rollover mitigation that monitors the movement of the vehicle and when it detects a loss of control, the brakes are applied automatically. The Innova Crysta also features ABS and airbags, but in addition to its rivals, it also gets Hill start assist and vehicle stability control system while cornering. The Innova Crysta has 7 airbags than the Hexa and the XUV500, but miss out EBD, ESP, and multi-way adjustable driver seat.

Pricing

We expect the Tata Hexa to be launched between Rs 12.30 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Mahindra XUV 500 is priced between Rs 12.46 lakh and Rs 18.54 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, while the Toyota Innova Crysta carries a price tag of Rs 13.98 lakh for the base variant and Rs 21.19 lakh for the top version. Although, the Innova Crysta is costlier than the two, but being a fully-grown MPV, the price justify the car and the equipment offered and the option of powertrains. We also expect Tata Motors to price the Hexa competitively and under cut the Mahindra XUV500 and The Toyota Innova Crysta in the price bracket.