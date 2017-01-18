Tata Hexa variants, specification, features, price explained

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Hexa crossover in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Tata Hexa is offered with a 2.2 litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The VARICOR 320 engine produces 148 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The VARICOR400, on the other hand, generates 154 hp and 400 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission. Offered with a choice of six variants, XE, XM, XMA, XT 4X2 AT, XTA and XT 4X4. All the variants are equipped with a host of features and are priced competitively:

Tata Hexa XE

Higher variants of the Tata Hexa gets steering mounted control for audio, phone and cruise control.

The Tata Hexa XE is the base version and is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The XE trim is powered by a VARICOR 320 engine with 5-speed manual transmission. The base version gets standard features such as driver and co-driver airbags, electric retractable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), a remote central locking, projector headlamps and steering-mounted controls for audio and phone. The infotainment system by Harman gets 6-speaker and cooled glovebox and tilt steering are also equipped with the base trim.

Tata Hexa XM

Tata Hexa is equipped with touchscreen infotainment system by Harman

The Tata Hexa XM MT is priced at Rs 13.85 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and is powered by a VARICOR 400 engine, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The XM, in addition to the XE version, gets customisable multi—coloured ambient mood lighting, Tata Smart Remote App, chrome finished twin-pod instrument cluster and driver information system with a TFT coloured screen. The safety features include dual front airbags with co-driver airbag deactivation and Off indicator, ABS (Anti-lock braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), corner stability control and premetric alarm. The XM also features reverse parking sensors, heated ORVMs, rear wiper, defogger, three driving modes, infotainment system with 8 speakers and Bluetooth, USB, AUX &iPod connectivity along with card video playback and image viewer, voice command recognition. The exterior also gets body coloured ORVMs and door handles.

Tata Hexa XMA

Tata Hexa is offered with three transmission options

The XMA carries a price tag of Rs 15.05 lakh, ex-showroom. Delhi. Powering the XMA is VARICOR 400 engine which is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Tata Hexa XMA third highest version and is offered with exterior features like piano black tail lamp applique, rear fog lamps and smoked projector headlamps. The interior of the Hexa XMA is equipped with features like fabric seat upholstery, driver side power window with express down function, manual air conditioner with rear AC vents and power adjustable ORVMs. In terms of safety, the reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags and in-built Hill Hold Control. The XMA is also offered with sports mode with race car function.

Tata Hexa XT 4X2 and 4X4

Tata Hexa higher version is equipped with four-wheel driver system

The Hexa XT 4X2 is priced at Rs 16.20 lakh, while the four-wheel drive version carries a price tag of Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Tata Hexa XT is powered by a VARICOR 400 engine and is paired to both 6-speed manual transmission. The Tata Hexa XT MT is equipped with the two-wheel drive system and is paired to a manual transmission, while the XT AT gets four-wheel drive system and an automatic gearbox. In terms of equipment, the XT is equipped with a host of safety features such as dual front, side and curtain airbags. Besides this, the XT variant also gets ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with roll-over mitigation, traction control, Hill hold & Hill descent control, Hydraulic brake assist and reverse parking sensors. The interior features steering mounted cruise control, an infotainment system with 10 speakers and Bluetooth, USB, AUX & iPod connectivity. The company has also offered the XT variants with automatic headlamps with daytime running lamps, 19-inch alloy wheels rain-sensing wipers, climate control. The seat and steering wheel are wrapped in leather.

Tata Hexa XTA

Tata Hexa is based on the Tata Aria's platform and is lighter than the Aria.

The XTA is priced at Rs 17.40 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and is powered by a VARICOR 400 engine and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Offered only with a two-wheel drive system, the XTA also gets chrome inserts on the body coloured door handle and tailgate applique. Other highlights of the XTA variant include all power windows with express down function, automatic air conditioner with climate control, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, automatic headlamps and reverse parking sensors & camera. The XTA also gets safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control and Hydraulic Brake Assist.