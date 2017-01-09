Tata Hexa to be offered with three accessory kits

Ahead of its launch on 18th January, 2017, the accessory brochure of the upcoming Tata Hexa has been leaked revealing that the car will be offered with a choice of three kits. The kits will be offered in order to give prospective buyers customisation options as per their need and requirement. The three kits, namely; Tuff, Expedition and Luxe, will be available along with other accessories at an additional cost.

Tuff Kit

Tuff accessory kit priced at around Rs 1.3 lakh

The Tuff accessory kit priced at around Rs 1.3 lakh comprises of a new body kit that features Head-Up Display (HUD) unit with TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), a roof box, front, side and rear skirts, a wireless charging tray and 3D modular mats.

Expedition Kit

Expedition kit is priced at about Rs 50,000 over the ex-showroom price of the Tata Hexa

The Expedition kit is priced at about Rs 50,000 over the ex-showroom price of the Tata Hexa. The company might offer it with equipment like a roof mounted platform to carry luggage, a foldable canopy and waterproof luggage bag, a puddle lamp, shovel and a 3D moulded floor mats.

Luxe Kit

Luxe kit is the basic accessory kit, but with a premium features

The Luxe kit is the basic accessory kit, but with a premium features such as chrome finished grille and headlamp garnish. The ORVM (outside rear view mirrors) covers, chrome garnish on the tail lamp cluster, tailgate, and side body cladding, chrome accents on the door handles, puddle lights and an illuminated front logo will also be offered with the Luxe kit. The interior will feature a cooled and warmer box, wireless smartphone charging and anti-skid floor mats.

Other accessories

The company will also offer the Tata Hexa with other add-on accessories like tailgate mounted bicycle carrier, different leather seat upholstery, 16-inch alloy wheels, side steps, sunroof, tyre repair kit, an amplifier with subwoofer and three Hexa themed watches - Dynamic, Comfort and Rough Road.

Also Read: Tata Hexa launch on 18th January 2017 – Price, Features, Variants and Specs

The Tata Hexa is powered by a VARICOR400, 2.2 litre and VARICOR320 diesel engines that generate 156 hp and 148 hp of power, respectively. The 2.2 litre engine will be available with a six-speed automatic or manual transmission and the VARICOR320 is expected to get a 5-speed manual transmission. The upcoming crossover is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and will compete with the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Source: Autocarindia