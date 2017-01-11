Tata Hexa Prices Leaked, starts at Rs 12.30 lakh

After a number of speculations on the price range of Tata's upcoming car, the Hexa, the official website intermittently revealed the starting price of Rs 12.30 lakh, ex-showroom. According to the official channel, the tentative pricing of the Hexa will be between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. This means the lower versions of the Hexa will undercut the Mahindra XUV 5OO while the higher versions are expected to be priced below the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Mahindra XUV5OO starts from Rs 12.46 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi and the top-end Toyota Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 21.19 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Hexa can be booked for Rs 11,000 and over 250 prospects have given the token amount.

The Tata Hexa is the company's much-awaited model that was due for launch in the later part of 2016. However, poor aftersales and reliability issues in earlier cars from Tata have been an alarming situation. The company is also addressing this wherein potential customers can experience the Hexa first hand, even before the launch at the 'Hexa Experience Center' event that was held in various cities including Gurugram, Bengaluru and will happen in Mumbai from 13th January to 15th January, 2017. According to the company, aftersales is a concern, not for the upcoming car, but for its entire product portfolio.

A testimony to the improvement in aftersales is the score of 888 points in the JD Power 2016 Syndicate Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. This is a 39 point gain over the 2015 survey and Tata shared third position with Hyundai. Particularly with the Hexa, Tata Motors have sourced a number of mechanical components for better reliability. The all-wheel-drive system, available only with the manual transmission variants, has been sourced from Borg-Warner and the new 6-speed automatic transmission has been borrowed from Punch Powertrain with the shifter being sourced from ZF.

Powering the Tata Hexa is the 2.2 litre VARICOR400 diesel engine that generates 154 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. This is the same motor that has been seen under the bonnet of the Tata Safari Storme. The all-wheel-drive system has four driving modes, Auto, Comfort, Rough Road and Dynamic. This system also has a torque on demand function wherein the wheel with most traction gets the most power. Other additions in the Hexa are the ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) that also has EBP (Electronic Brake Prefill). This system fills the brake lines with brake fluid in case the vehicle senses a panic-braking situation. The actual pricing of the Tata Hexa will be announced on 18th January, 2017 and if priced in the said bracket, potential customers looking planning to purchase the Mahindra XUV5OO or the Toyota Innova Crysta may give the Hexa a second look.