Tata Hexa launched in India from Rs 11.99 lakh

Tata motors has introduced its much-awaited crossover, the Hexa, in India starting from of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The crossover has been designed by Tata's design studios in India, Italy and the U.K. It is based on the Aria's platform, however, the chassis has been reworked and is now lighter.

Under the bonnet, the Tata Hexa is powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The VARICOR320 tune produces 148 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the VARICOR400 develops 154 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission. Select variants of the manual transmission will also get an all-wheel-drive system sourced from Borg-Warner. These 'Super Drive Modes' include Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road which are available only with the XT and XT 4X4 versions. That said, the XM version also gets these driving modes, however, misses out on the 'Dynamic' drive mode. The lower XE and XMA variants do not have these modes.

All variants of the Tata Hexa feature projector headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), second row and third row AC vents, however, the automatic climate control is limited to the higher versions. In addition, the XT, XTA and XT 4X4 variants also get LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps). The higher trims also feature side body cladding, front fog lamps and split front grille, while the rear gets wraparound tail lamps roof rails, rear spoiler, fog lamps and 19-inch machine cut alloy wheels. The lower versions are offered with 16-inch steel rims.

In addition, the Tata Hexa also features an infotainment system by Harman with Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted audio and phone controls which are standard. However, the higher trims also get cruise control, multicoloured TFT screen in the instrument cluster. In terms of safety, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags are standard, however, the higher trims are also equipped with reverse parking sensors, reverse camera, rain sensing wipers, Hill-Hold & Hill Descent Control, traction control, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Roll-Over Mitigation and Perimetric Alarm.

The Hexa is also offered with a choice of three customisation kits, Tuff, Expedition and Luxe, available at an additional cost. The Tuff kit features Heads-Up Display (HUD) unit with TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), a roof box, front, side and rear skirts and a wireless charging tray. The Expedition kit is offered with a roof mounted platform, a foldable canopy, waterproof luggage bag, a puddle lamp, shovel and 3D moulded floor mats. The Luxe kit consists of chrome finished front grille, headlamp garnish, chrome ORVMs covers, chrome garnish on the tail lamp cluster, tailgate, and side body cladding, chrome accents on the door handles, puddle lights and an illuminated front logo. The interior also gets a cooled and warm compartment box, wireless smartphone charging and anti-skid floor mats.

There are also other accessories offered on the Tata Hexa like tailgate mounted bicycle carrier, leather seat upholstery, 16-inch alloy wheels, side steps, tyre repair kit, an amplifier with subwoofer and three Hexa themed watches - Dynamic, Comfort and Rough Road. With the launch of the Tata Hexa, the company has undercut the Mahindra XUV5OO and Toyota Innova Crysta by a considerable margin. Potential customers planning to buy the latter two vehicles may also give the new offering from Tata a second thought.

Variant-wise ex-showroom, Delhi price

Tata Hexa XE 4x2 MT: Rs 11.99 lakh

Tata Hexa XM 4x2 MT: Rs 13.85 lakh

Tata Hexa XMA 4x2 AT: Rs 15.05 lakh

Tata Hexa XT 4x2 MT: Rs 16.20 lakh

Tata Hexa XTA 4x2 AT: Rs 17.40 lakh

Tata Hexa XT 4x4 MT: Rs 17.49 lakh