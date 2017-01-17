Tata Hexa launch tomorrow in India,price to start from Rs 12.3 lakh

Tata Motors will introduce its much-awaited crossover, Hexa on 18th January 2017. The home grown manufacturer has already revealed the Hexa on their official website and has started accepting bookings of the crossover with a token amount of Rs 11,000. The crossover is based on the Aria's platform, however, the chassis has been reworked and is now lighter than its predecessor.

The crossover has been designed by Tata's three design studios located in India, Italy and the UK, and will be available in two a 2.2 litre diesel engine in two states of tune, VARICOR 320 and VARICOR 400. The VARICOR320 produces 148 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque while, the more powerful VARICOR400 generates 154 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Potential customers can choose from a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission for the VARICOR400 variants, however, versions available with the VARICOR320 tune are only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. Tata Hexa will also feature the 'Super Drive Modes', which includes Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough road. These modes can be accessed through a rotary knob on the center console and can be changed on the move. These different driving modes are available only on the manual transmission, however the automatic transmission also gets its own 'Sport' and 'Dynamic' mode that can be toggled through a switch instead of a rotary knob.

The Tata Hexa will come with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system sourced from Borg-Warner and the new 6-speed automatic gearbox has been borrowed from Punch Powertrain Systems while the shifter is sourced from ZF. The Hexa will be offered in 6 variants with 4x2 and 4x4 drive configuration and six/seven seating configurations. The crossover will get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), EBP (Electronic Brake Pre-fill) and dual-front airbags as standard. Apart from these, higher versions will feature Hill-Hold & Hill descent control, cruise control, traction control, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Roll-Over Mitigation, Perimetric Alarm and child safety lock on rear doors.

The company is expected to price the Hexa between Rs 12.3 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. If introduced in this price bracket, the crossover will undercut the Mahindra XUV5OO and the Toyota Innova Crysta by a considerable margin.