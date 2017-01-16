Tata Hexa launch on 18th January- Top things to know about the upcoming crossover

Tata Motors will launch the Hexa on 18th January 2017 in Delhi, marking its entry into the premium crossover segment. Earlier, the manufacturer had revealed the SUV on their official website and had started the booking of Hexa with a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Hexa has been designed by Tata's three design studios in India, Italy and the UK, and borrows some design cues from Land Rover. The crossover is based on a reworked version on Aria's platform and is lighter & more fuel efficient than the Aria. Due to the poor sales of Aria, company discontinued the crossover in October 2015. The Hexa will replace the Aria in Tata Motors product lineup.

Design and Accessories

The Tata Hexa is underpinned on a reworked version of the Aria platform and has a completely new front and rear. The crossover features redesigned bumper with piano-finish black honeycomb grille and automatic headlamps with LED DRL's & fog lamps. On the rear, the crossover gets chrome finished twin exhaust pipes and LED tail lamps. The Hexa is offered with choices of 16 inch and 19-inch wheels, depending on the variants. The crossover is also offered with three customisation kits - Tuff kit, Expedition Kit and Luxe kit, which can be availed at a price of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh. The Tuff kit is offered at a price of Rs 1.3 lakh which includes a new body kit that features Head-Up Display (HUD) unit with TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), a roof box, front, side and rear skirts, a wireless charging tray and 3D modular mats. On the other hand, the Expedition kit will be offered at a price of Rs 1 lakh, which features roof mounted platform to carry luggage, a foldable canopy and waterproof luggage bag, a puddle lamp, shovel and a 3D moulded floor mats. The basic accessory kit on the Hexa is Luxe kit which features the ORVM (outside rear view mirrors) covers, chrome garnish on the tail lamp cluster, tailgate, and side body cladding, chrome accents on the door handles, puddle lights and an illuminated front logo.

Engine

The Tata Hexa will be available in two states of tunes- VARICOR400 and VARICOR320 with 2.2 litre BS4 diesel unit, The VARICOR400 produces 154hp of power and 400 Nm of torque, while VARICOR 320 churns out 148 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The more powerful engine will be available with a six-speed automatic or manual transmission but the VARICOR320 can only be ordered with a 5-speed manual transmission. In order to overcome various road conditions, Tata Hexa will also feature the 'Super Drive Modes', which includes Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough road. These modes can be accessed through a rotary knob on the center console and can be changed on the move. This feature however, will only be available on the manual transmission variant. The Hexa will also come with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, supplied by BorgWarner and the new 6-speed automatic transmission has been borrowed from Punch Powertrain with the shifter being sourced from ZF.

Tata Hexa interiors

Variants and features

The Hexa will be offered in XE, XM and XT trims, the XE, XM will be available with 7 seating capacity, while XT is offered in 6/7 seating capacity. The crossover will be available in 6 variants with 4x2 and 4x4 drive configuration- XE-MT 4X2, XM-MT 4X2, XT-MT 4X2, XMA- AT 4X2, XTA-AT4X2 and XT-AT 4X4. Inside the cabin, the Hexa gets a new design philosophy and features a 5-inch colour screen, which is paired to a JBL 10-speaker audio system from Harman. The system, once connected to a smartphone, can stream navigation data onto the infotainment screen, enhancing the safety and convenience factor for the driver. One also gets iPod, USB, AUX-in and Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it gets a black interior theme on the dashboard with seat upholstery designed by Benecke-Kaliko, a European supplier. In addition, the Hexa features, Connectnext App, NAVIMAPS App (Navigation), JUKE-CAR App, TATA SMART REMOTE App and TATA SMART MANUAL App.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Hexa is equipped with ABS with EBD, airbags, Hill-Hold & Hill descent control, cruise control, traction control, ESP with Roll-Over Mitigation, perimetric alarm and child safety lock on rear doors. Of these safety offerings, ABS and dual-front airbags are standard across all variants, while the rest are available depending on the variant selected. There's also a torque-on-demand feature that will be offered in XT AT4X4 trim, which works in tandem with other electronics such as hill descent, hill hold, traction control and the locking differentials upfront and rear to send maximum power to the wheels with most traction.



Prices

The Tata Hexa will be offered at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh, while the top end variants will be priced at around Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom,When launched, the Hexa will compete with the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta. If priced competitively, the Hexa is strong enough as a package to affect the sales of the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta.