Tata EVision sedan might not be what it looks like and can Tata really sell such a car?

The big unveiling of Tata EVision sedan by Tata Motors at Geneva Motor Show 2018 is going to be spoken about for the longest time. Until now, all the cars unveiled by Tata Motors at Geneva always made headlines whether it was Tata Indica in 1998, Tata Nano in 2008, Tata Nexon in 2014 and the RaceMo in 2017. All these cars had a significant impact on company's product portfolio and have helped the company to grow as a brand. The new EVision Sedan takes Tata Motors a step further, making a big statement in the electric vehicle segment, which the company has been aggressively been pursuing in the past few months.

Now, we have already told you that only 9 of 20 cars showcased at Geneva Motors Show in last two decades by Tata Motors have made it to production. Concept Cars are always good to look at and the often it is a company trying to showcase its way forward, its design philosophy and the future technology built by the company. But, it's not always feasible for a concept car to make it to production, which is exactly what happened with the RaceMo. The company wasn't ready to invest in the production version as it was unsure of its returns/profitability.

Tata E-Vision electric sedan images: India’s most futuristic electric car concept & its impressive tech

The Tata E-Vision concept comes across as a very real expression of the future of Tata cars. Only thing we wish it had an earlier timeline so that we could see it in the flesh sooner!

However, that might not be the case with EVision Sedan. Tata EVision sedan at the moment looks like an expensive proposition if the company decided to bring it to the market as it is. It is based on the modular OMEGA platform, the EVision was to tell the world that, Tata Motors is ready to take on the EV race. But then there are also learnings from these concepts. With the exception of Tata RaceMo, we have seen both Kite 5 (Tigor) and Nexon concept making it to production and making it quite quickly. This indicates Tata Motors will do something more with its EVision sedan and will not be left as a concept. At the moment, this OMEGA platform is dedicated to electric vehicles but the beautiful sharp design of the concept car might be carried onto a production version of an internal combustion engine-powered sedan. While there is no official confirmation by the company here, Tata Motors has been working for over a year on this concept and indicates that the EVision sedan is something more than just a concept car.

We have seen Tata Motors rolling out Electric Tigor for EESL and the company can also roll out Tiago EV once the demand pours in. But at a global level, owners of Jaguar Land Rover showcasing a full-sized modern sedan that is loaded with technology and powered by an electric powertrain is one of the best ways to celebrate the 20 years milestone at Geneva. Tata Motors is clearly on a path to redefine its products and last two years especially have been phenomenal.

The Tata E-Vision Electric car comes with slow charging through AC and fast charging through DC capabilities. The E-Vision concept with its motor accelerates from 0-100 kmph in under 7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 200 kmph!

That said, one must keep in mind that the EVision might not go into production as shown. The design, interiors, features and the electric powertrain will make it very expensive and could easily cost more than Rs 30 lakh. At that price-point, even Tata Motors would know that chances of the car being successful are next to none. The smart thing hence would be a sedan with IC engine with design traits from the EVision and an all-new electric car that borrows tech and features from the EVision but in a more mass-market and less-expensive package.

Media earlier reported that Tata Motors would be showcasing an executive sedan at Geneva and while we are happy Tata proved us wrong, we still expect the company to announce a new sedan to take on the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in next two years. The EVision for all its greatness doesn't seem to be a car headed for production but a concept to underpin various aspects of multiple products.