Suzuki Vitara SUV spotted in India: Maruti’s challenger to Hyundai Creta

In the fast-growing SUV market in India, it is indeed surprising that the market leader, Maruti Suzuki has only one sub-compact SUV and one crossover vehicle in its product portfolio. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the top-selling UV in India ever since its launch despite being sold only in diesel version. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross received a facelift in 2017 and ever since it has been performing decently well for the company. Recently, the global elder sibling of Vitara Brezza, Suzuki Vitara was spotted in India for the first time. WIth a tape masking on the Suzuki logo, it can be said that it is a test mule has been spotted testing for the first time.

Suzuki Vitara sits above the Vitara Brezza and is a bigger, spacious and aggressive looking SUV. It takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur in the compact SUV segment. The Suzuki Vitara has a length of 4175 mm, 1,775 mm width and stands tall at 1610 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The car makes absolute sense for the Indian market but Maruti Suzuki has not officially confirmed the launch of this product in India and in the line-up of upcoming new Maruti Suzuki cars scheduled in 2018-19.

Maruti Suzuki is running packed with the production of its existing cars at all its three plants (Manesar, Gurgaon and Gujarat). Maybe once Gujarat plant sees more investment, Vitara could be manufactured there but don’t expect the SUV to ply on Indian roads anytime soon.

The spotted test mule (image below) of Suzuki Vitara is Haryana registered and is powered by a diesel engine. Globally, the SUV is available in 1.6L DDiS Diesel engine with a max power of 118 bhp and 320 Nm of torque mated to a 5-Speed gearbox. This could be the same version.

The design of the Suzuki Vitara combines the look of traditional Suzuki SUV, modern accents, and new design elements. Suzuki’s design elements like the clamshell bonnet, flared fender, fender garnish, and thick C pillars, has been redesigned and carried throughout the vehicle. It gets dual headlamp cluster, roof-rails and 5-Spoke alloy wheels. Maruti Suzuki did sell the Grand Vitara in India until 2015 before phasing it out due to low demand. There are two main reasons we see that will rather bring the Suzuki Vitara in India sooner than later.

The first one is Maruti Suzuki’s success in SUV space with its Vitara Brezza and the second one is the increasing reach of its NEXA dealerships and the acceptance of Maruti cars in the more premium segment. Suzuki Vitara makes a perfect SUV to be sold through company’s Next channel of dealerships.

